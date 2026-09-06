ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Bound Mahananda Express Derails In Bihar, No Injuries Reported

The incident occurred around 4 am, followed by a loud noise that triggered panic among passengers and railway staff, officials said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported.

Officials said the wheels of the engine, the SLR (Seating-cum-Luggage Rake) coach and one AC coach of 15483 Alipurduar Junction-Delhi Sikkim Mahananda Express went off the tracks on the upline, nearly 200 metres from platform number two.

Patna: Two coaches and the engine of the Delhi-bound Sikkim Mahananda Express derailed at Ara Junction Railway Station in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Sunday morning.

After receiving information about the accident, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Danapur Railway Division, Vinod Kumar, arrived at the Ara Railway Station along with senior railway engineering officials and started an investigation.

“Preliminary probe suggests the derailment occurred due to the driver’s fault, who overshot the red signal. However, a detailed inquiry will determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railways, Saraswati Chandra, said.

Derailed part (ETV Bharat)

“There has been no loss of life or property in the incident. Work is underway to place the wheels of the derailed coaches back onto the track using jacks,” he said.

The derailment has disrupted traffic on the upline of the main Delhi-Howrah rail route. Several trains operating on this route, including the Vande Bharat, Vibhuti Express, Gandhidham Express, Capital Express, Intercity, Garib Rath, Udhna Express, and other passenger trains have been affected.

Image of derailed Mahananda Express (ETV Bharat)

The CPRO said the downline was not affected by the mishap, and the train left Ara Junction station around 7:23 am.