ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Goa After Engine Snag; Passengers Safe

Panaji: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 229 passengers on board returned to Goa and made an emergency landing at Manohar International Airport on Tuesday morning after one of its engines developed a snag, officials said. The flight, which took off at 9.20 am from the airport at Mopa in North Goa, had to return immediately, an airport official told PTI.

"The flight returned after one of its engines developed a snag," the official said, adding that 229 passengers were on board the flight to Delhi. The flight landed safely, and the passengers will be flown to Delhi in the afternoon, he said, without giving more details.