ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Engine Failure

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to engine failure.

The incident led to a full emergency being declared at the Airport at 10.39 am. "The IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 had to make an emergency landing due to one engine failure," sources told ETV Bharat.

There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft, they said. The flight landed at 10.59 am as per the flight tracking website flightradar24.com. According to the fire department, all are safe, and no damage has been reported.