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Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Engine Failure

There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 28, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST

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Updated : March 28, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST

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New Delhi: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to engine failure.

The incident led to a full emergency being declared at the Airport at 10.39 am. "The IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 had to make an emergency landing due to one engine failure," sources told ETV Bharat.

There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft, they said. The flight landed at 10.59 am as per the flight tracking website flightradar24.com. According to the fire department, all are safe, and no damage has been reported.

"An IndiGo flight was coming from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) to Delhi, when it encountered an engine failure-like situation. The aircraft landed at IGI Airport safely," Delhi Police said, according to ANI.

Sources said passengers were taken care of by the Airline and Delhi Airport Terminal Operations team.

Also Read:

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  2. Helicopter With Uttarakhand Governor Makes Emergency Landing In Pauri Garhwal
Last Updated : March 28, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST

TAGGED:

6E 579 EMERGENCY LANDING
INDIGO FLIGHT STATUS
INDIGO FLIGHT EMERGENCY LANDING

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