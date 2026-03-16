Delhi-Bound Air India Plane Diverted To Ireland Due To Technical Snag
The spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport in Ireland at 0430 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi-Bound Air India A350 aircraft from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon Airport (SNN) in Ireland on Monday morning due to a suspected technical issue.
The flight, AI102, was carrying around 300 people on board the plane, took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and made a precautionary landing in Ireland at 4:30 pm (local time). Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the plane was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted.
"Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on March 15 made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 04:30 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe. "The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols," the spokesperson added.
"While such precautionary diversions are determined by our uncompromising commitment to safety, we regret the inconvenience and disruption caused to our guests," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson further assured that the airline is providing full assistance to the passengers and crew.
"We are working closely with Shannon Airport authorities and local agencies to provide all necessary support to our guests and crew, whose safety remains our highest priority. We will share further updates as and when available," it added.
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