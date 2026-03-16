ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Bound Air India Plane Diverted To Ireland Due To Technical Snag

New Delhi: A Delhi-Bound Air India A350 aircraft from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon Airport (SNN) in Ireland on Monday morning due to a suspected technical issue.

The flight, AI102, was carrying around 300 people on board the plane, took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and made a precautionary landing in Ireland at 4:30 pm (local time). Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the plane was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted.

"Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on March 15 made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 04:30 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe. "The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols," the spokesperson added.