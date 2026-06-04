Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: Hotel Building Owner Arrested; CM Orders Citywide Crackdown Against Illegal Properties
Lavkesh Bajaj was arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 7:26 AM IST|
Updated : June 4, 2026 at 7:44 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed at least 21 people and left several others critically injured on Wednesday, officials said.
The arrest was made after Delhi Police issued a Lookout Circular against Lavkesh Bajaj and his wife and subsequently launched an operation to trace them.
The blaze ripped through the establishment (Flourish Stay B&B) in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi early Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including several foreign nationals. Officials said the fire spread rapidly through the five-storey building, which allegedly lacked the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC). The structure had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, which hampered the evacuation efforts by firefighters and police personnel, they said.
At least 58 people were rescued and taken to hospitals, where 21 were declared dead. The investigators have alleged that the hotel was operating far beyond its permitted capacity and in violation of safety norms.
Police sources said the establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's Bed & Breakfast policy but was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.
Additional floors were allegedly constructed over the years without obtaining required approvals from the authorities, the sources said.
Police have registered an FIR under the charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of BNS. They are also examining the role of other persons associated with the establishment, officials said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the lapses that led to the tragic fire at the Malviya Nagar hotel would be examined with the utmost seriousness, and accountability would be fixed wherever necessary.
The lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies.— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 3, 2026
A Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered and an FIR has been registered against the owner of the property.…
In a post on X, the CMO said a Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered into the incident, while an FIR has been registered against the owner of the property. "The lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies," CMO said.
The CMO further announced that a city-wide crackdown would be launched against illegal properties, unauthorised guest houses, and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building by-laws. "Such premises will be sealed and prosecuted in accordance with the law. Those responsible for this tragedy will be held accountable," it added.
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