ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: Hotel Building Owner Arrested; CM Orders Citywide Crackdown Against Illegal Properties

Delhi Police arrests co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, Lovkesh Bajaj, in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident in which 21 people lost their lives, in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed at least 21 people and left several others critically injured on Wednesday, officials said.

The arrest was made after Delhi Police issued a Lookout Circular against Lavkesh Bajaj and his wife and subsequently launched an operation to trace them.

The blaze ripped through the establishment (Flourish Stay B&B) in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi early Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including several foreign nationals. Officials said the fire spread rapidly through the five-storey building, which allegedly lacked the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC). The structure had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, which hampered the evacuation efforts by firefighters and police personnel, they said.

At least 58 people were rescued and taken to hospitals, where 21 were declared dead. The investigators have alleged that the hotel was operating far beyond its permitted capacity and in violation of safety norms.

Police sources said the establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's Bed & Breakfast policy but was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.