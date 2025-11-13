Delhi Blast Trail Reaches Haryana’s Nuh: CCTV Captures Suspect In ‘Explosive-Laden’ Car
CCTV footage from Nuh’s Firozpur Jhirka toll plaza shows suspected Delhi blast mastermind Dr Umar Nabi driving an explosive-laden car, prompting a multi-agency terror probe.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST
Nuh: A possible link between Haryana’s Nuh district and the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort has surfaced after CCTV footage showed suspected terrorist Dr Umar Nabi passing through the Firozpur Jhirka toll plaza in a car believed to be carrying explosives.
Police said the car involved in the blast was allegedly seen crossing the toll plaza on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Firozpur. “CCTV cameras captured Dr Umar’s white Hyundai i20 passing through the plaza around 1:36 am. He was also stopped at a dhaba in Jhirka,” they said.
Probe agencies are exploring all possible angles in the case, with the Nuh Police investigating the case based on the CCTV footage.
VIDEO | Haryana: The car involved in the Red Fort blast in Delhi was seen passing through a toll plaza on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Firozpur Jhirka area of Nuh district. The white i20 car crossed the toll around 1:30 am, as captured on CCTV footage.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2025
Investigating… pic.twitter.com/PhjDEkZEdw
Fertiliser Seller Arrested
Earlier, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team detained Dabbu Singla, a fertiliser and seed seller from Pingawan town of the district, on charges of supplying explosive material to Dr Muzammil Shakil, one of the accused in the Faridabad explosives case.
The development has caused a stir in the area, and intelligence agencies have been placed on high alert. More arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.
According to ANI, citing investigating agency sources, Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen—accused in the Red Fort Metro blast case—jointly collected about Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar. He then purchased over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser worth Rs 3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and nearby areas to prepare the IED.
Delhi terror blast case | The Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen jointly raised around Rs 20 lakhs in cash, which was handed over to Umar. They later procured more than 20 quintals of NPK Fertiliser worth Rs 3 lakhs from Gurugram, Nuh and nearby areas…— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025
“There was a financial dispute between Umar and Dr Muzammil, and Umar had created a Signal app group with two to four members,” sources added.
Also Read