Delhi Blast Trail Reaches Haryana’s Nuh: CCTV Captures Suspect In ‘Explosive-Laden’ Car

Nuh: A possible link between Haryana’s Nuh district and the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort has surfaced after CCTV footage showed suspected terrorist Dr Umar Nabi passing through the Firozpur Jhirka toll plaza in a car believed to be carrying explosives.

Police said the car involved in the blast was allegedly seen crossing the toll plaza on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Firozpur. “CCTV cameras captured Dr Umar’s white Hyundai i20 passing through the plaza around 1:36 am. He was also stopped at a dhaba in Jhirka,” they said.

Probe agencies are exploring all possible angles in the case, with the Nuh Police investigating the case based on the CCTV footage.