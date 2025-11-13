ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast Probe Spurs Anxiety Among Doctors In Kashmir

On the evening of the same day, a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed 13 civilians, which occurred in a car allegedly driven by Dr Umar Nabi of Koil, Pulwama.

On November 10, Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have busted an inter-state and transnational terror module linked with the banned terror outfits of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Two Kashmiri doctors- Dr Adil Ahmad Rather of Kulgam from Saharanpur in UP and Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganai of Koil, Pulwama, from Al Falah University in Faridabad of Haryana, among seven operatives, were also arrested in the matter, they said.

Amid the usual rush of patients and attendants, the routine work is overshadowed by unease and apprehension as the multiple agencies widen the probe.

Srinagar: Anxiety runs high among doctors and students of Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, after several of their colleagues were summoned for questioning as part of the investigation into the Delhi car blast.

Following these incidents, the police launched a crackdown and rounded up hundreds of suspects in Kashmir. Several doctors from the GMC were questioned by the investigating agencies. The medical college’s former Assistant Professor in Medicine, Dr Nisar ul Hassan, who was terminated by the Lieutenant Governor in November 2023 under Article 211, has also been picked up by the NIA from Al Falah University, his wife, Dr Suraya, has said. Dr Nisar had joined Al Falah University after his termination.

Dr Umar and Dr Adil are GMC Srinagar alumni, while Dr Muzamil has studied from ASCOMS in Sidhra in Jammu. Before moving to Al Falah University, Dr Umar has also worked as a Senior Resident in SMHS and GMC Anantnag and has guided several MBBS interns and post-graduate doctors, officials in GMC said.

Approach road to academic block of GMC Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The blast fallout and subsequent questioning of several doctors have created fear psychosis among the medical fraternity. Young and senior doctors in the hospital admit that the detention and questioning of the doctors who have studied or worked in the GMC has created fear, but “it has not hit the working in the health institution.”

A senior professor said that the class work in the college has been routinely going on, but the doctors are worried about the negative impression being portrayed by the media and social media about the Kashmiri doctors. “The blast is gruesome, but the whole medical fraternity must not be linked with it or cast in the same dye,” he said.

An official in the college said that several doctors who have worked with the doctors or may have been in touch with them related to their work have been questioned. “Hundreds of doctors have graduated or worked in the college and are now working in dozens of foreign countries or within the country. If a few doctors are being investigated for their involvement in the blasts, a whole fraternity of professionals must not be suspected,” a senior consultant said.

While investigating agencies continue to bust further details and links about the Delhi blast and terror module, the GMC’s OPD, wards and corridors get filled with more patients and their attendants.