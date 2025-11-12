ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast: Key Members Of Terror Module Planned To Target Red Fort On R-Day, Travelled To Turkiye

A CFSL team examines the site of the car explosion near the Red Fort during the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Key members of a "white-collar" terror module had plans to target the Red Fort on Republic Day this year as part of their larger conspiracy to hit important installations in the national capital and conducted multiple reconnaissances of the area around the monument, officials said on Wednesday.

During investigation, it was found that key suspects, Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Red Fort on Monday, and Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after police busted the terror module centred in Faridabad, had travelled to Turkiye where their handlers are suspected to be based.

These handlers were reportedly in contact with Nabi and other members of the "doctor module", the officials said. The passports of Nabi and Ganaie show travel to the country shortly after they joined certain Telegram groups. A handler instructed the doctor module to disperse across India, with target locations selected after the Turkiye visit, the officials said.

During investigation, it has emerged that they also wanted to target crowded areas during Diwali but couldn't do the same. Investigators have traced the radicalisation of a "doctors' module" through two Telegram groups, including one run by Jaish-e-Mohammad operative Umar bin Khattab in Pakistan, police said.

Investigators believed that the suspects wanted to carry out an attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008. Meanwhile, police have seized a red Ford EcoSport car, which was registered in the name of Nabi, in Faridabad. The registered address of the car in Delhi's New Seelampur was found to be "fake", a police official said, adding that forged documents might have been used to purchase the car.

Police officials said Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, had visited a mosque near the Ramleela Maidan before the blast that claimed 12 lives and injured 30 people.

He had parked the vehicle at the Sunehri Masjid parking lot around 3.19 pm, the officer said. Before that, Nabi had gone to a mosque on Asaf Ali Road, close to Ramleela Maidan, where he allegedly stayed for nearly three hours and offered namaz.

"He stayed there for around three hours before heading towards the Red Fort. We are probing the matter from all angles, including a suspected fidayeen attack," a senior police officer told PTI.

Hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people including three doctors, the high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday evening.

Around 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the LNJP Hospital and met the survivors, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.

Later in the evening, the government termed the car explosion as a "heinous terror incident" and directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring those behind it and their sponsors to justice without delay.