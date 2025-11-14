ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast: J&K Police Pose 12 Questions To Saharanpur Hospital Doctors, One Pertains To Congress MP Imran Masood

Saharanpur: Following the blast near Delhi's Red Fort and arrest of five doctors linked to a terror module, police and investigation agencies are on high alert, with teams from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and several other central agencies stationed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Saharanpur, in particular, came into picture, after Dr Adil Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir who was working as a specialist at Famous Medicare hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur, was arrested by Srinagar Police last week on charges of putting up posters in Anantnag in support of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

On Thursday afternoon, at around 2 PM, Jammu and Kashmir Police IG Tahir Sajjad Bhat reached the concerned hospital in Saharanpur with his team to question Dr Adil's fellow doctors and hospital staff, in presence of IB and other investigation teams.

12 Questions Asked By Investigators

As per sources, agencies asked the doctors and staff a set of 12 questions. Investigators are particularly focusing on those doctors who travelled to Jammu and Kashmir for Adil's wedding. During this interrogation, the team also specifically asked about Congress MP Imran Masood about whether he had any connection with the hospital.

Dr Adil Ahmed had rented a house in Manakmau under Kutubsher police station area, where he lived alone. Eight people reportedly used to visit him late at night. On the evening of November 6, the Srinagar Police arrested him from Famous Hospital. After several major revelations during his interrogation, police and IB teams again launched searches in Saharanpur.

Later, Hospital manager Manoj Mishra said the IG and IB team asked him 12 questions, including details about hospital funding, scholarships, recruitments and nearby mosques and madrasas.

Among all those interrogated, Dr Babar, a close associate of Dr Adil, was questioned for the longest period. Dr Babar and several others had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir to attend Adil's wedding. Dr Babar said investigators asked about Adil's appointment at the hospital and the people responsible for hiring him. The team also visited Adil's rented house in Manakmau and searched the surrounding area. They questioned several of Adil's close associates as well.