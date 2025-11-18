ED Raids Al-Falah University Head Office In Delhi’s Okhla Over Money Laundering Probe
Apart from the Okhla office, the agency conducted simultaneous searches at the offices, entities, shell firms, and individuals linked to Al-Falah University in Delhi-NCR.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 25 places related to Al-Falah University, including its head office in Delhi’s Okhla area, on Tuesday.
The raids, which commenced around 5 a.m., are being conducted in connection with a money laundering (PMLA) case, ANI reported, quoting sources. The searches are seen as widening the range of the multi-agency probe into the November 10 deadly Delhi car blast terror attack, which claimed 15 lives and resulted in over a dozen injuries.
Apart from the Okhla office, the agency conducted simultaneous searches at the offices, entities, shell firms, and individuals linked to Al-Falah University and its trustees, in Delhi-NCR, in close coordination with the police forces. The searches are being done after the agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Haryana's Faridabad-based Al-Falah University and its trustees earlier this week to investigate suspected financial irregularities.
The financial probe agency is examining alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including possible diversion of funds and suspicious financial transactions routed through entities associated with the university. ED teams were deployed at the campuses in Jamia Nagar, Okhla Vihar, and Faridabad's Sector 22 since this morning. The raids are ongoing, and no arrests have been officially confirmed.
#WATCH | Delhi | The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches in the Al Falah University case involving its trustees, related persons, and entities since 5 am today. The raids are being conducted at 25 locations across Delhi and other places: Sources— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2025
(Visuals from Okhla) pic.twitter.com/HMndN1duCg
According to sources, ED is looking into fund flow patterns, income declarations, and payments made through shell or related entities, as indicated in preliminary findings that led to the ECIR. The NIA and local police units had earlier questioned several doctors affiliated with the university's medical college to verify alleged contacts with suspects in the recent Delhi blast case.
The ED investigation follows two FIRs filed recently by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against Al-Falah University, including cases related to cheating and alleged forgery concerning accreditation documents. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had also issued a notice to the university over discrepancies in claims regarding its accreditation status.
Al-Falah University has maintained that it is fully cooperating with all investigating agencies. The university administration has previously issued statements asserting that ongoing investigations relate to the actions of individuals and not to the institution itself, and that no illegal activity has occurred on campus.
Also read: