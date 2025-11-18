ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Raids Al-Falah University Head Office In Delhi’s Okhla Over Money Laundering Probe

Officials at the site after Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts a raid at the Delhi office of Al Falah University in Okhla as part of an investigation into a terror module linked to Faridabad and the recent blast near the Red Fort on Tuesday ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 25 places related to Al-Falah University, including its head office in Delhi’s Okhla area, on Tuesday.

The raids, which commenced around 5 a.m., are being conducted in connection with a money laundering (PMLA) case, ANI reported, quoting sources. The searches are seen as widening the range of the multi-agency probe into the November 10 deadly Delhi car blast terror attack, which claimed 15 lives and resulted in over a dozen injuries.

Apart from the Okhla office, the agency conducted simultaneous searches at the offices, entities, shell firms, and individuals linked to Al-Falah University and its trustees, in Delhi-NCR, in close coordination with the police forces. The searches are being done after the agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Haryana's Faridabad-based Al-Falah University and its trustees earlier this week to investigate suspected financial irregularities.

The financial probe agency is examining alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including possible diversion of funds and suspicious financial transactions routed through entities associated with the university. ED teams were deployed at the campuses in Jamia Nagar, Okhla Vihar, and Faridabad's Sector 22 since this morning. The raids are ongoing, and no arrests have been officially confirmed.