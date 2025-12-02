ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast: Court Extends NIA Custody Of Accused Aamir Rashid Ali By Seven Days

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Aamir Rashid Ali, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, for seven days. Principal and District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana ordered the extension as Ali's NIA custody was due to expire on Tuesday. The accused, Aamir Rashid Ali, was arrested by the NIA on November 16th.

The NIA has so far arrested seven accused in this case. Previously, on November 27th, the court extended the NIA custody of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an alleged associate of the accused and Delhi suicide bomber Dr. Umar Nabi, for seven days. The NIA arrested Jasir from Srinagar on November 17. According to the NIA, Jasir made technical modifications to the drone and attempted to prepare the rocket before the car bomb detonation.

According to the NIA, Jasir, a graduate in political science, was brainwashed by Umar into becoming a suicide bomber. He agreed to meet the doctor module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024, from where he was taken to stay at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Danish was previously detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and, during interrogation, revealed that other members of the module wanted to recruit him as an over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, while Umar had been brainwashing him for several months to become a suicide bomber.