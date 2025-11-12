ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast: Cooperating With Investigating Agencies, Says Al Falah University

Media persons outside Al Falah University as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with Haryana Police, uncovered a large cache of explosives and arms from an apartment in Faridabad on Monday. ( ANI )

Faridabad: The Al Falah University on Wednesday said it had no connection with the two arrested doctors and key suspects in the Delhi blast, apart from the work they did in their official capacity.

A statement from the vice-chancellor of the Faridabad-based private university, Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said, “We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events.”

It noted that the two doctors associated with the university have been detained by the investigating agencies, and said, “We wish to make it clear that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the university.”

"Moreover, the university is extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security," the statement added.

Earlier, 2,900 kilograms of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor working here; however, the rooms were not part of the university complex and were rented outside. The explosives and weapons were recovered from Dr Muzammil (35) in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga village here. He was arrested on October 30.