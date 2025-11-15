ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast Case: 45-Year-Old Surgeon Detained From Pathankot For Questioning

Chandigarh: Investigating agencies have detained a doctor from Punjab's Pathankot for questioning in connection with the Delhi blast earlier this week, police sources said on Saturday. The 45-year-old surgeon has been working at a private medical college and hospital in Pathankot for more than two years, they said.

He had previously worked at the Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad district, to which the prime suspects in the "white collar terror module" case were also linked, sources added. On Friday, two doctors hailing from Haryana's Nuh district were detained for questioning in connection with the case.

One of the doctors did his apprenticeship at the Al Falah University after completing his MBBS course. His apprenticeship ended on November 2. The other doctor was a former student of the university and was currently working with a private hospital in Nuh, police sources said.