Delhi Blast Case: NIA Team Searches Anantnag Forests In Kashmir, Brings Along Accused Doctor

Anantnag: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths is carrying out searches in the forest area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with November 10 Delhi blast case, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the NIA sleuths, assisted by police and CRPF, brought along two of the accused, Dr Adeel Rather and Jasir Bilal Wani, arrested in connection with the "white collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, PTI reported quoting the officials. The two accused had told the investigators about some hideouts in the Mattan forest area of the south Kashmir district, according to the officials.

The fresh development comes a day after a court in Delhi on Monday extended the NIA custody of three doctors including Dr Rather and a preacher, who were arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case, by four days.

All four accused -- Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheena Saeed and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay -- were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on the expiry of their 10-day NIA custody granted on November 29. Mediapersons were barred from covering the court proceedings, which were held under tight security in and around the Patiala House district court premises.