Delhi Blast Case: NIA Interrogates ‘Correctional Home’ Inmate In Bengal

Kolkata: The probe into the Delhi Red Fort blast took a new turn on Monday after a six-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at a correctional home in Kolkata, West Bengal, and questioned an inmate there for several hours.

According to sources, the suspect is currently lodged in the home after his name surfaced in a drug supply ring. "After examining his past activities and communication network, the investigators became suspicious. They believe that the inmate may have a direct or indirect link to the Delhi blast,” sources added.

The NIA sleuths also visited the accused person's home and recorded their statements. “Based on the suspicion, the NIA officials came to the city's correctional facility to gather clues and to find out whether the person was associated with a larger criminal gang or an interstate sabotage module,” sources said.

The central agency also investigates whether the correction home inmate had any contact with any terrorist organisation or criminal group behind the drug supply network. According to an official, some active gangs across the country carry out sabotage plans under the guise of various criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, making fake documents, supplying weapons, etc.