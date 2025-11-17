Delhi Blast Case: NIA Interrogates ‘Correctional Home’ Inmate In Bengal
The NIA said that some gangs are active across the country to carry out sabotage plans under the guise of various criminal activities.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST
Kolkata: The probe into the Delhi Red Fort blast took a new turn on Monday after a six-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at a correctional home in Kolkata, West Bengal, and questioned an inmate there for several hours.
According to sources, the suspect is currently lodged in the home after his name surfaced in a drug supply ring. "After examining his past activities and communication network, the investigators became suspicious. They believe that the inmate may have a direct or indirect link to the Delhi blast,” sources added.
The NIA sleuths also visited the accused person's home and recorded their statements. “Based on the suspicion, the NIA officials came to the city's correctional facility to gather clues and to find out whether the person was associated with a larger criminal gang or an interstate sabotage module,” sources said.
The central agency also investigates whether the correction home inmate had any contact with any terrorist organisation or criminal group behind the drug supply network. According to an official, some active gangs across the country carry out sabotage plans under the guise of various criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, making fake documents, supplying weapons, etc.
“It is believed that the blast in front of the Red Fort in Delhi may also be part of that bigger plan. And on that suspicion, the past communication records, mobile records, contacts and financial transactions of this prisoner are also being scrutinised,” he said.
Sources further revealed that some useful information has come up during the Delhi blast interrogation, which may be helpful in further advancing the investigation into the blast. It is also known that he may be questioned once again in the coming days.
The NIA is now investigating with all its might to find out who is behind the plan of such a big sabotage like the blast at one of the most important historic places in the country. And the indications that this interrogation can give a new direction to the investigation are already starting to come.
On Sunday, the NIA claimed to have arrested a close aide of Delhi blast suspect Dr Umar Nabi, who was killed in the incident. “He was involved in the conspiracy of the blast with the suicide bomber, Dr Umar Nabi. His name is Amir Rashid Ali, who lives in Pampore, Kashmir, and was arrested in Delhi. The car used in the blast is registered in his name,” officials said.
