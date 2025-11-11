ETV Bharat / bharat

DNA Of 'Doctor Turned Fidayeen' To Be Matched As Agencies Probe Suicide Attack Angle

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Hours after a massive blast rocked the national capital on Monday evening, joint teams of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir Police are now actively investigating with other agencies about a possible suicide attack angle in the incident.

On Monday evening, a car exploded near the Red Fort area in Delhi, killing at least 12 people and injuring several others. The suspected fidayeen attacker who carried out the blast is allegedly a doctor from Kashmir whom agencies identify as Umar Mohammad. According to the intelligence agencies, Umar escaped from Faridabad after he came to know about the recent arrest of his accomplices from the Jaish module.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the DNA from the person in the blown-up car will be matched with samples from Umar's family members to confirm whether he was the one driving the i20 car used in the blast.

Intelligence officials, who link Umar to Pakistan-based Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) outfit, claim he must have panicked and triggered the blast, considering several of his accomplices had been arrested in Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir.

According to the agency sources, Pakistan-based terrorist organisations have been planning to carry out terror attacks in India for the last few months, as several terrorists have been arrested across the country in the last 30 days.

The plot was originally aimed for multiple blasts across India but was preponed after security agencies busted the Faridabad terrorist module.

Intelligence agencies are exploring five factors: