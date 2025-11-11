DNA Of 'Doctor Turned Fidayeen' To Be Matched As Agencies Probe Suicide Attack Angle
In the Delhi Red Fort blast case, the recent arrests and seizure of explosive materials indicate a major conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Hours after a massive blast rocked the national capital on Monday evening, joint teams of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir Police are now actively investigating with other agencies about a possible suicide attack angle in the incident.
On Monday evening, a car exploded near the Red Fort area in Delhi, killing at least 12 people and injuring several others. The suspected fidayeen attacker who carried out the blast is allegedly a doctor from Kashmir whom agencies identify as Umar Mohammad. According to the intelligence agencies, Umar escaped from Faridabad after he came to know about the recent arrest of his accomplices from the Jaish module.
Sources told ETV Bharat that the DNA from the person in the blown-up car will be matched with samples from Umar's family members to confirm whether he was the one driving the i20 car used in the blast.
Intelligence officials, who link Umar to Pakistan-based Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) outfit, claim he must have panicked and triggered the blast, considering several of his accomplices had been arrested in Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir.
According to the agency sources, Pakistan-based terrorist organisations have been planning to carry out terror attacks in India for the last few months, as several terrorists have been arrested across the country in the last 30 days.
The plot was originally aimed for multiple blasts across India but was preponed after security agencies busted the Faridabad terrorist module.
Intelligence agencies are exploring five factors:
- An act of terrorism.
- Link to Faridabad terror module.
- Conspiracy for serial and larger blasts.
- Delhi blast panic reaction to Faridabad module arrests.
- Key J&K suspect Dr Umar Mohammad likely in the car.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert Prakash Singh said, “According to preliminary evidence, this seems to be a terrorist attack. However, everything will be clear once the forensic examination is over.”
According to Singh, several foreign-based terrorist organisations have been trying to create terror in the country. “After India’s Operation Sindoor, terrorist organisations were frustrated to carry out some terror incidents to show their presence,” Singh said.
Echoing the view, Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna said that the arrest and subsequent seizure of various explosive materials during the last few weeks indicate a major conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. "Yesterday’s blast that took place near Red Fort could be one of their game plans,” said Khanna.
Arrests Across States
Pertinently, on Sunday, Gujarat ATS busted a terror module, arresting three individuals with a cache of arms and ammunition. , and unravelled a Ricin poison terror plot after arresting a doctor and two other terrorists with firearms.
It is suspected that the terrorist with an MBBS degree was preparing highly lethal chemical poison Ricin, and the handler was associated with Islamic State Khorasan Province. Intelligence officials said that they had conducted a recce of several sensitive locations in Lucknow, Delhi and Ahmedabad.
During the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Haryana Police raided a location in Faridabad just outside of Delhi and recovered several incriminating documents and electronic devices, arms and ammunition and IED-making materials.
The recovery includes one Chinese star pistol, one AK 56 rifle, one AK Krinkov rifle, 2900 kg of IED making material, including explosive, chemicals, regents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote control timers and metal sheets. As many as seven people, including Dr Muzammil Ahmed Gani and Dr Adeel, both from Kashmir, have been arrested by the police.
Between October 9 to 28, at least 10 suspects with connections to different terrorist organisations have been arrested from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kashmir and Punjab.
- On October 9, Punjab police busted a Babbar Khalsa terror module and arrested two from Jalandhar.
- On October 15, they also busted a cross-border arms narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested three.
- On October 17, Andhra Pradesh police arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra for terror links.
- On October 24, Delhi police arrested two suspected terrorists undergoing fidayeen attacks training. They were arrested based on specific intelligence inputs following a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal. Investigation revealed that the accused were associated with ISIS.
- On October 28, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 33-year-old software engineer, Zubair Hangargekar, from Pune’s Kondhwa area for his alleged links with Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda and involvement in the radicalisation of youth.
