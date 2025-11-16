ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast Brings To Light Need For Proper Ownership Transfer In Sale Of Vehicles, Says Experts

New Delhi: The investigation into the Red Fort bombing in the capital has exposed serious irregularities in the sale and purchase of used vehicles in context of the car used in the blast.

The i20 car continued to be registered in the name of the original owner despite passing through several hands. It was being used by the accused, Dr. Umar Mohammed. This demonstrates how dangerous negligence regarding the transfer of ownership of used vehicles can be. Therefore, sellers of vehicles need to be extremely cautious.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that approximately one-third of second-hand vehicles in the country are still registered in the names of people who sold them years ago. The people driving these vehicles are not the owners on paper. Neither the sellers take the ownership or Registration Certificate (RC) transfer seriously while selling the vehicle, nor do the buyers make any effort to get the vehicle registered in their name. Such negligence can lead to legal troubles in future,” he said.

The CTI has requested Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to make RC transfer mandatory for second-hand vehicle purchases. The transfer process should be simplified and time-bound. Simplifying documentation will force people to obtain a new RC when purchasing vehicles. They have pointed out that the current process is so complex that both sellers and buyers want to avoid it. As a result, millions of vehicles are registered in one name on paper and are being used by someone else. The lack of RC transfers results in revenue loss for the Transport Department as well.

It has been found that often, people hand over the vehicle to a buyer on a vehicle sale letter, which may further change hands. The RC transfer process remains incomplete due to reasons such as dealers delaying paperwork, middlemen holding up files, the seller receiving e-challans and SMS alerts for months, legal action initiated against the previous owner and the owner becoming embroiled in insurance, road tax and accident-related disputes.