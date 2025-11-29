ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast Accused Shaheen Shahid Wanted To Recruit Women For Mission, Reveals Probe

Police personnel at the site of a car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, in New Delhi ( IANS )

Faridabad: Dr Shaheen Shahid, arrested in the "white-collar terror module" case linked to the November 10 Delhi blast, revealed that she had planned to recruit women to carry out the terrorist act, Faridabad police sources have revealed.

They said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Shahid, a former pharmacologist at Al-Falah University, to the university campus on Thursday in connection with the probe, and that during questioning, she revealed she had planned to recruit women for the mission.

Police sources also revealed that the NIA sleuths recovered Rs 18.5 lakh in cash, along with some gold biscuits and foreign currency, from Shahid's hostel room at the university.

Earlier in the week, the agency brought Dr Muzammil for identification, and soon, the NIA could bring Dr Adil Ahmad for spot identification to the university. Muzammil and Adil Ahmad are two other suspects arrested as part of the probe.