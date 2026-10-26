ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Holds Protest Near Kharge's Delhi Residence; Demands Apology For 'Insulting' PM Modi

BJP workers burn an effigy during a protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna on Monday, October 26, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Around 2,000 BJP workers staged a protest near Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Rajaji Marg in Delhi on Monday, demanding an apology from him and Rahul Gandhi over Kharge's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra led the protest alongside the party's state in-charge, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. After senior leaders addressed the gathering, protesters marched towards Kharge's residence, raising slogans.

Police set up barricades at the Kushak Road turn to stop the march, but some protesters broke through. A large police force eventually stopped the demonstrators near Sena Bhawan.

Around 200 BJP office-bearers and workers, including Malhotra and Sahasrabuddhe, were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station in five buses.

The controversy stems from Kharge's remarks in Patna on Sunday, October 25, during an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Sri Krishna Singh.

While criticising the BJP and the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged vote theft, Kharge responded to an audience member who said, "Modi will not go".

Kharge reportedly replied, "Even Modi's father will go," repeating the remark two or three times. The BJP described the statement as an insult to the Prime Minister's late father and demanded an apology.

Speaking during Monday's protest, Malhotra said Modi was not only a senior BJP leader but also India's Prime Minister and a leading global figure. He accused the Congress of disregarding political decorum and democratic norms.