BJP Holds Protest Near Kharge's Delhi Residence; Demands Apology For 'Insulting' PM Modi
The protesters were stopped by police when they tried to march from Sena Bhawan Circle towards Kharge's residence on Rajaji Marg.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Around 2,000 BJP workers staged a protest near Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Rajaji Marg in Delhi on Monday, demanding an apology from him and Rahul Gandhi over Kharge's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father.
Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra led the protest alongside the party's state in-charge, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. After senior leaders addressed the gathering, protesters marched towards Kharge's residence, raising slogans.
Police set up barricades at the Kushak Road turn to stop the march, but some protesters broke through. A large police force eventually stopped the demonstrators near Sena Bhawan.
Around 200 BJP office-bearers and workers, including Malhotra and Sahasrabuddhe, were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station in five buses.
The controversy stems from Kharge's remarks in Patna on Sunday, October 25, during an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Sri Krishna Singh.
While criticising the BJP and the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged vote theft, Kharge responded to an audience member who said, "Modi will not go".
Kharge reportedly replied, "Even Modi's father will go," repeating the remark two or three times. The BJP described the statement as an insult to the Prime Minister's late father and demanded an apology.
Speaking during Monday's protest, Malhotra said Modi was not only a senior BJP leader but also India's Prime Minister and a leading global figure. He accused the Congress of disregarding political decorum and democratic norms.
BJP Leaders Condemn Remark, Congress Defends It
The controversy has prompted BJP protests in several states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Kharge had crossed the limits of propriety, while BJP president Nitin Nabin described the language as "uncivilised and unparliamentary".
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was shocked and deeply hurt by the remarks. He criticised the Congress for defending the statement instead of expressing regret and said it had hurt the sentiments of millions.
BJP leader Tarun Chugh also attacked the Congress, saying voters would punish the party for its language. He criticised the remarks about the Prime Minister's parents and questioned Rahul Gandhi's conduct.
The Congress, however, described Kharge's statement as a figurative response rather than a personal insult.
The row has unfolded amid an ongoing political dispute over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with the BJP continuing to target the Congress over the remarks.
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