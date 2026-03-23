Delhi-Based Think Tank Warns Of More Deadly Attacks By ULFA (I) Ahead Of Assam Assembly Polls
Citing a major global conspiracy to destabilise the North East, CNEISS said Myanmar-based armed groups supplied PCJSS with a cache of modern arms in February.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after four police personnel was injured in an attack allegedly carried out by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) ULFA(I) militants in upper Assam's Tinsukia, the Centre for North East India Security Studies (CNEISS) — a New Delhi-based security think tank — warned on Monday of more deadly attacks ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.
"There is a possibility of more deadly attacks if the alliance of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), the tribal armed group from the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region of Bangladesh Parbattya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) is not effectively addressed," CNEISS said.
At around 2:30 am on March 22, suspected ULFA (I) militants attacked the 4th Assam Police Commando Battalion camp at Jagun in Tinsukia with rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), injuring four commandos — Robi Garg, Jimbus Marak, Debasish Bora and Chittaranjan Mili.
"The first major attack on the Assam Police yesterday (Sunday) since 2021 by the ULFA (I) indicates a change in its policies following a two-day marathon meeting on December 9–11, 2025, at Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh among ULFA, PCJSS, ARSA and RSO facilitated by the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) of Bangladesh and Pakistan's ISI. More deadly attacks leading up to the elections on April 9, 2026, can be expected if security is not tightened in the state," Swapan Debbarma, senior advisor of CNEISS, told ETV Bharat.
Among the newly formed alliance of anti-India forces, according to Debbarma, the free use of Indian soil by the PCJSS —whose president Santu Larma has been serving as the chairman of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Regional Council for the last 28 years without elections as an asset of the DGFI — poses the most serious threat to India's security.
"India has failed to assess the security threat from the DGFI asset PCJSS and this allowed the PCJSS to reportedly establish 15 camps in India including 10 camps in Mizoram at Tipperghat village, Salmur village, Malsuri village and Nunsuri village under Lunglei district; Borapansury village, Lodisora village, Nakukchhera and Devasora South village of Lawngtlai district Rajivnagar village under Mamit district; and five camps in Tripura at Kamalkha (Korollyachari), Mog Para, Sonamura and Garithanahola villages under Dhalai district and Mitingachari village of North Tripura district," Debbarma further said.
Citing a major global conspiracy to destabilise the North East, the CNEISS stated that armed groups from Myanmar supplied the PCJSS with a huge cache of modern arms in the last week of February 2026. These groups were reportedly trained by American mercenary Mathew Aaron Van Dyke and Ukrainian nationals whom India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested.
The PCJSS managed to transfer these arms from Paletwa, Myanmar, to Thekamukh on the Mizoram-Bangladesh border through Mizoram. "Earlier on February 26, 2026, the PCJSS representative at Cox's Bazar, Bidhayak Chakma, reportedly procured 50 sophisticated arms from the Rohingya armed groups for onward transfer to create disturbance in the North East," Debbarma said.
In a judgment on September 5, 2024, the Guwahati High Court described PCJSS as a terrorist organisation in connection with a 2013 arms seizure case in Mizoram, which involved the recovery of 31 AK-47 rifles, a light machine gun, a Browning automatic rifle and large quantities of ammunition.
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