ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Based Think Tank Warns Of More Deadly Attacks By ULFA (I) Ahead Of Assam Assembly Polls

New Delhi: A day after four police personnel was injured in an attack allegedly carried out by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) ULFA(I) militants in upper Assam's Tinsukia, the Centre for North East India Security Studies (CNEISS) — a New Delhi-based security think tank — warned on Monday of more deadly attacks ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

"There is a possibility of more deadly attacks if the alliance of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), the tribal armed group from the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region of Bangladesh Parbattya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) is not effectively addressed," CNEISS said.

At around 2:30 am on March 22, suspected ULFA (I) militants attacked the 4th Assam Police Commando Battalion camp at Jagun in Tinsukia with rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), injuring four commandos — Robi Garg, Jimbus Marak, Debasish Bora and Chittaranjan Mili.

"The first major attack on the Assam Police yesterday (Sunday) since 2021 by the ULFA (I) indicates a change in its policies following a two-day marathon meeting on December 9–11, 2025, at Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh among ULFA, PCJSS, ARSA and RSO facilitated by the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) of Bangladesh and Pakistan's ISI. More deadly attacks leading up to the elections on April 9, 2026, can be expected if security is not tightened in the state," Swapan Debbarma, senior advisor of CNEISS, told ETV Bharat.

Among the newly formed alliance of anti-India forces, according to Debbarma, the free use of Indian soil by the PCJSS —whose president Santu Larma has been serving as the chairman of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Regional Council for the last 28 years without elections as an asset of the DGFI — poses the most serious threat to India's security.