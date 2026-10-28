ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Bar Body Calls Off Indefinite Lawyers' Strike As Shahdara ACP, SHO Transferred

New Delhi: The indefinite strike of lawyers across the district courts here was called off on Wednesday after two police officers were transferred, said a circular from the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi.

The strike began on Tuesday after the committee demanded the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishta, Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Arun Kumar and other personnel of the Shahdara police station for alleged high-handedness towards lawyers. It had also demanded an impartial inquiry into the issue.

According to the circular issued on Wednesday, the lawyers' abstention from judicial work has been called off after representatives of Delhi Police, the Bar Council of Delhi, and the presidents and secretaries of the various Bar Associations reached a mutual understanding following a meeting.

It said that the Delhi Police Headquarters has issued transfer orders for Shahdara ACP Manasvi Vashistha and SHO Arun Kumar. "In view of the issuance of the aforesaid transfer/posting orders and the progress made pursuant to the understanding reached during the meeting, the Coordination Committee has resolved to call off the ongoing indefinite abstention from judicial work with immediate effect," the circular said.

It requested the Bar members to resume judicial work. According to the circular, another matter agreed upon was that an enquiry into the complaints lodged by Shahdara Bar Association members against the erring police officials would be completed within two months.

"Immediate and effective steps shall be taken to apprehend the accused persons named in FIR No 248/2026, Police Station Shahdara. In the event that they are not apprehended promptly, appropriate legal steps shall be initiated for the issuance of Non-Bailable Warrants and the opening of a Look-Out Circular, in accordance with law," it said.