Delhi Bans Drones, UAVs Ahead Of Independence Day; Restrictions From August 2 to 16
The ban applies to a wide range of aerial platforms, including drones, UAVs, remotely piloted aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hot air balloons etc
Published : August 1, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Security arrangements in the national capital have been tightened ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with Delhi Police imposing a 15-day ban on the operation of drones and all other sub-conventional aerial platforms across the city.
The restrictions will remain in force from August 2 to 16 to prevent any potential security threats during the celebrations.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing intelligence inputs indicating that anti-national elements, terrorists or anti-social persons could use aerial platforms to target the public, dignitaries or vital installations.
Ban Covers Drones, UAVs, Hot Air Balloons
According to the order, the prohibition applies to a wide range of aerial platforms, including drones (quadcopters), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), remotely piloted aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, microlight aircraft, small-sized powered aircraft, hot air balloons and para-jumping from aircraft.
The Commissioner directed that flying of these platforms will not be permitted anywhere within the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi during the notified period.
The order states that intelligence agencies have warned of the possibility that "criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India" may attempt to use such aerial platforms to threaten public safety and security.
Violators To Face Legal Action
Delhi Police has warned that anyone found violating the restrictions will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
As the order affects a large number of people, it has been issued ex-parte. It will be publicised through the media and by displaying copies at the offices of Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, police stations, tehsil offices, NDMC, MCD, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board.
Security is routinely enhanced in the national capital ahead of Independence Day, with multiple agencies working together to safeguard citizens, visiting dignitaries and key installations, including the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on August 15.
According to the order, the restrictions will come into effect on August 2 and remain in force until August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier.
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