ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Bans Drones, UAVs Ahead Of Independence Day; Restrictions From August 2 to 16

Drones have been banned in Delhi as security arrangements tightened ahead of the Independence Day celebrations ( IANS )

New Delhi: Security arrangements in the national capital have been tightened ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with Delhi Police imposing a 15-day ban on the operation of drones and all other sub-conventional aerial platforms across the city.

The restrictions will remain in force from August 2 to 16 to prevent any potential security threats during the celebrations.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing intelligence inputs indicating that anti-national elements, terrorists or anti-social persons could use aerial platforms to target the public, dignitaries or vital installations.

Ban Covers Drones, UAVs, Hot Air Balloons

According to the order, the prohibition applies to a wide range of aerial platforms, including drones (quadcopters), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), remotely piloted aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, microlight aircraft, small-sized powered aircraft, hot air balloons and para-jumping from aircraft.

The Commissioner directed that flying of these platforms will not be permitted anywhere within the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi during the notified period.