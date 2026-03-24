Emailed Bomb Threat To Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Delays Delhi Budget Presentation
Two emails, one to Speaker Gupta's personal account, the other to the secretariat account, were received just before the Budget Session was about to begin.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
New Delhi: Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was scheduled to present the state's annual budget on the second day of the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly that commenced on Monday, Speaker Vijender Gupta received a threatening message in his personal email, warning that he would be blown up.
Delhi Police and various security agencies were immediately put on high alert, as security personnel carried out a thorough scan of the entire Assembly building.
The threatening email not only targeted the Assembly Speaker, but also warned of bombs going off across the Assembly complex. As a result, Tuesday's Budget session has been delayed for some time.
The Email And The Sequence Of Events
According to official sources, a suspicious message was received on Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's personal email ID at around 8.57 am on Tuesday. Exactly 10 minutes later, at 9.08 am, another similar email was received on the official email ID of the Assembly Secretariat.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that these emails made reference to the 'Khalistan National Army'. The message, couched in a threatening tone, stated that bombs had been planted within the Delhi Assembly complex and would soon be detonated.
Immediately upon receiving the threat, the Assembly Speaker wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter and strict action against the culprits. Acting swiftly, the police have deployed bomb disposal squads and dog squads within the Assembly complex. Teams from the Cyber Cell have begun working to trace the sender of the emails. Notably, the Delhi Assembly had received a similar bomb threat just last month, following which security at the Assembly had already been tightened.
Speaker Vijender Gupta's Reaction
Expressing deep concern over the incident, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that attempting to intimidate the "temple of democracy" in such a manner is reprehensible. He made it clear that such threats would not deter him from discharging his constitutional duties.
He also said that the state government has demanded that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Police track the IP address of the emails to unmask the conspirators.