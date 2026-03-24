ETV Bharat / bharat

Emailed Bomb Threat To Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Delays Delhi Budget Presentation

New Delhi: Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was scheduled to present the state's annual budget on the second day of the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly that commenced on Monday, Speaker Vijender Gupta received a threatening message in his personal email, warning that he would be blown up.

Delhi Police and various security agencies were immediately put on high alert, as security personnel carried out a thorough scan of the entire Assembly building.

The threatening email not only targeted the Assembly Speaker, but also warned of bombs going off across the Assembly complex. As a result, Tuesday's Budget session has been delayed for some time.

The Email And The Sequence Of Events

According to official sources, a suspicious message was received on Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's personal email ID at around 8.57 am on Tuesday. Exactly 10 minutes later, at 9.08 am, another similar email was received on the official email ID of the Assembly Secretariat.