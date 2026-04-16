Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Gets Z Category Security
Amid continuous bomb threats, the security of Gupta has been increased to Z category, while it has also been raised for the entire Assembly complex.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid serious concerns about the security of democratic institutions in the capital, the security of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has been upgraded to Z category. The decision was taken following continued bomb threats to the Assembly Secretariat, and a recent major security breach.
In the past few days, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker's office received 6-7 threatening emails to official IDs. These emails threatened to bomb the Assembly premises. The Speaker also received a similar threat on April 14. Afterwards, he wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding increased security, an investigation into the matter and the prompt arrest of the accused.
The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that recently, an unidentified individual managed to gain access to the gate of the Assembly premises and placed a suspicious object in the Speaker's car. Although the incident was contained in time, it raised serious questions about the security system.
Speaker Vijender Gupta has been granted Z-category security following these incidents. Specially trained commandos have been deployed to provide him with 24-hour security. An escort vehicle will accompany his convoy at all times, strengthening the security perimeter. The entire system will be overseen by a dedicated officer-in-charge.
Enhanced Security For Assembly Complex
Security is being strengthened not only for the Speaker, but also for the entire Assembly complex. Automated boom barriers are being installed at all entry points to ensure strict checking of every person and vehicle. Additionally, a Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed with vehicles to conduct continuous patrols and respond promptly to any potential threats.
The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has clarified that these steps are precautionary and necessary. There will be no compromise on the security of democratic institutions. In light of the ongoing threats, a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted to ensure the dignity of the Assembly and the safety of the public representatives and staff working there.
Experts believe that recent developments not only pose a challenge to security agencies but also demonstrate the need for continuous updates to the security systems of sensitive institutions. Police and security agencies are currently investigating the source of these threatening emails. A resolution is expected soon.