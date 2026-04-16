ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Gets Z Category Security

New Delhi: Amid serious concerns about the security of democratic institutions in the capital, the security of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has been upgraded to Z category. The decision was taken following continued bomb threats to the Assembly Secretariat, and a recent major security breach.

In the past few days, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker's office received 6-7 threatening emails to official IDs. These emails threatened to bomb the Assembly premises. The Speaker also received a similar threat on April 14. Afterwards, he wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding increased security, an investigation into the matter and the prompt arrest of the accused.

The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that recently, an unidentified individual managed to gain access to the gate of the Assembly premises and placed a suspicious object in the Speaker's car. Although the incident was contained in time, it raised serious questions about the security system.

Speaker Vijender Gupta has been granted Z-category security following these incidents. Specially trained commandos have been deployed to provide him with 24-hour security. An escort vehicle will accompany his convoy at all times, strengthening the security perimeter. The entire system will be overseen by a dedicated officer-in-charge.