ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: As Congress Fights To Register Lutyens' Bungalow In Its Name, High Court Issues Notice

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Central and Delhi governments, while hearing a plea by the Congress party seeking the registration of a bungalow located on Jantar Mantar Road. A bench comprising Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav ordered the issuance of the notices.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Congress, asked the Court to restrain the government from allotting the property to a third party. "I am an allottee and in possession for decades. I have been asking for a conveyance deed for decades. No denial, no response... Obviously, while this [the petition] is being considered, I have had its possession for 70 years. They [the government] should not allot it to anybody else," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

During the hearing, raising questions regarding the maintainability of the Congress's writ petition, the court said it would consider the plea for interim protection only after being satisfied that the petition is, indeed, maintainable.

In its petition, the Congress party has asserted that the bungalow, located at 7, Jantar Mantar Road, was allotted to it as early as January 16, 1956. The party had deposited the full payment for the property back in 1959. On May 21, 1959, the Congress party deposited a sum of Rs 6,10,700, in addition to an extra premium and annual rent, towards this end. Subsequently, the Congress party was directed to take possession of the said bungalow.