Delhi: As Congress Fights To Register Lutyens' Bungalow In Its Name, High Court Issues Notice
The court said it would consider the Congress's plea for interim protection for Jantar Mantar Road bungalow only if satisfied that the petition is maintainable.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Central and Delhi governments, while hearing a plea by the Congress party seeking the registration of a bungalow located on Jantar Mantar Road. A bench comprising Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav ordered the issuance of the notices.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Congress, asked the Court to restrain the government from allotting the property to a third party. "I am an allottee and in possession for decades. I have been asking for a conveyance deed for decades. No denial, no response... Obviously, while this [the petition] is being considered, I have had its possession for 70 years. They [the government] should not allot it to anybody else," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.
During the hearing, raising questions regarding the maintainability of the Congress's writ petition, the court said it would consider the plea for interim protection only after being satisfied that the petition is, indeed, maintainable.
In its petition, the Congress party has asserted that the bungalow, located at 7, Jantar Mantar Road, was allotted to it as early as January 16, 1956. The party had deposited the full payment for the property back in 1959. On May 21, 1959, the Congress party deposited a sum of Rs 6,10,700, in addition to an extra premium and annual rent, towards this end. Subsequently, the Congress party was directed to take possession of the said bungalow.
The petition stated that the property was originally classified as evacuee property and later vested in the Central government under the Displaced Persons (Compensation and Rehabilitation) Act, 1954. According to the Congress, the custodian of evacuee property formally issued an allotment letter in January 1956, and directed it to take possession.
In its petition, the Congress party has cited information obtained through an RTI request, wherein officials from the Delhi Government's Land and Building Department had recommended that the bungalow be registered. Citing the Supreme Court's 2014 verdict in the case of Janata Dal vs. Congress and Others, the petition argues that any assets held by the Congress party prior to 1969 rightfully belong to the current Congress party as the lawful successor entitled to properties and funds of the undivided party.
The petition further states that the party has approached the High Court for redressal as since 2017, the Congress party has been continuously making representations to the administration, requesting the registration of the bungalow, but no decision has been taken on the matter.