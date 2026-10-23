Greater Noida Most Polluted City, Delhi AQI Remains Poor; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Southern States
A western disturbance may bring light rain to Delhi around October 24, with snowfall possible in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'Poor' category on Friday, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 222. Two cities recorded higher AQI: Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh is India's most polluted city, with an AQI of 357, followed by Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh (312).
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across parts of southern India. It is monitoring a low-pressure system over the Andaman Sea that could intensify into a cyclonic storm.
A weak western disturbance may also bring cloudy skies and light rain to Delhi around October 24.
Several Delhi Areas Record AQI Close To 'Very Poor' Category
Pollution levels varied considerably across the national capital. Of Delhi's 59 air quality monitoring stations, 57 were operational. Several stations in the northern, western and central parts of the city recorded readings close to the 'Very Poor' category.
Pusa (IITM) recorded an AQI of 289, followed by Jahangirpuri at 282, Pusa (DPCC) at 280 and Rohini at 278. RK Puram recorded 276, while DTU registered 274. Punjabi Bagh and Narela reported 273 each, followed by Siri Fort and Sonia Vihar at 272 each. Mundka recorded an AQI of 271.
Some locations reported comparatively better air quality. Tikri Kalan recorded an AQI of 115, followed by Badarpur at 123, Ghoga at 137, Chhawla at 139 and Maidan Garhi at 142. All five locations were in the 'Moderate' category. IMD Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 145, while another Lodhi Road reading was 151.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 357, which falls in the ‘Very Poor’ category. Other NCR cities, Noida (208), Ghaziabad (225), Gurugram (198), and Faridabad, recorded an AQI of 114.
In Maharashtra, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 188 and Pune at 155. Kolkata in West Bengal reported an AQI of 169, while Ahmedabad in Gujarat showed 160 and Hyderabad in Telangana was at 148.
Southern cities reported comparatively better air quality. Bengaluru (Karnataka) recorded an AQI of 76 and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) registered 66.
Poor air quality poses health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and people with asthma or heart and lung conditions. According to the health advisory cited in the report, prolonged exposure to air in this category can cause breathing discomfort in most people.
Weather Alert
Southern India: The IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 23 and 24. The northeast monsoon and a cyclonic circulation near the Tamil Nadu coast are contributing to the unsettled weather.
On October 23, heavy rain is also likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands and south interior Karnataka may continue to receive heavy rain on October 24.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday. Winds of 30-40 kmph are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema.
Sea conditions are likely to remain rough along the Karnataka and Kerala coasts and over Lakshadweep, with winds of 35-45 kmph and gusts reaching 55 kmph. Fishermen have been advised to follow official warnings before venturing into the sea.
Low-Pressure System Over Andaman Sea May Intensify: The IMD is monitoring a low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea that could intensify into a depression and later develop into a cyclonic storm. Weather models suggest it could affect coastal Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh around October 27 and 28. However, its track, intensity and landfall prospects remain uncertain. Residents in coastal areas have been advised to follow official IMD updates.
North India: A western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region around October 24, bringing cloudy skies and light rain to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Its influence may extend to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may receive light rain on October 24 and 25, while areas above 3,500 metres in Uttarakhand and the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh may see snowfall. Temperatures in higher-altitude areas, including Leh, are falling towards or below freezing in some locations.
Western India: An anti-cyclonic circulation over Gujarat is influencing weather across parts of western India. Mumbai and Goa are likely to remain hot and humid, while temperatures in parts of Gujarat and southern Rajasthan are above normal, making daytime conditions uncomfortable. Parts of northern Rajasthan may also experience a change in weather between October 24 and 25.
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