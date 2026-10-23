ETV Bharat / bharat

Greater Noida Most Polluted City, Delhi AQI Remains Poor; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Southern States

A layer of smog envelops Kartavya Path amid poor air quality in New Delhi on Friday. ( PTI )

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'Poor' category on Friday, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 222. Two cities recorded higher AQI: Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh is India's most polluted city, with an AQI of 357, followed by Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh (312).

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across parts of southern India. It is monitoring a low-pressure system over the Andaman Sea that could intensify into a cyclonic storm.

A weak western disturbance may also bring cloudy skies and light rain to Delhi around October 24.

Several Delhi Areas Record AQI Close To 'Very Poor' Category

Pollution levels varied considerably across the national capital. Of Delhi's 59 air quality monitoring stations, 57 were operational. Several stations in the northern, western and central parts of the city recorded readings close to the 'Very Poor' category.

Pusa (IITM) recorded an AQI of 289, followed by Jahangirpuri at 282, Pusa (DPCC) at 280 and Rohini at 278. RK Puram recorded 276, while DTU registered 274. Punjabi Bagh and Narela reported 273 each, followed by Siri Fort and Sonia Vihar at 272 each. Mundka recorded an AQI of 271.

Some locations reported comparatively better air quality. Tikri Kalan recorded an AQI of 115, followed by Badarpur at 123, Ghoga at 137, Chhawla at 139 and Maidan Garhi at 142. All five locations were in the 'Moderate' category. IMD Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 145, while another Lodhi Road reading was 151.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 357, which falls in the ‘Very Poor’ category. Other NCR cities, Noida (208), Ghaziabad (225), Gurugram (198), and Faridabad, recorded an AQI of 114.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 188 and Pune at 155. Kolkata in West Bengal reported an AQI of 169, while Ahmedabad in Gujarat showed 160 and Hyderabad in Telangana was at 148.

Southern cities reported comparatively better air quality. Bengaluru (Karnataka) recorded an AQI of 76 and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) registered 66.

Poor air quality poses health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and people with asthma or heart and lung conditions. According to the health advisory cited in the report, prolonged exposure to air in this category can cause breathing discomfort in most people.