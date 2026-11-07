Delhi AQI Nears Severe Mark On Diwali Eve; City Ranks World's Most Polluted, Experts Warn Of Further Deterioration
Experts warn Delhi's AQI could cross 450 after Diwali as firecrackers, stubble burning and stagnant winds worsen pollution, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 369 as a thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital on the eve of Diwali, reducing visibility across several areas.
With firecracker emissions, vehicular pollution and seasonal stubble burning likely to add to the existing pollution load, experts have warned that the city's air quality could deteriorate to the 'severe' category over the next two days.
The worsening pollution also pushed Delhi to the top of the world's most polluted major cities list on Saturday morning, according to Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir. At 10:35 am, Delhi recorded an AQI of 581 on the US AQI scale, nearly double the reading of Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan, which ranked second with 285. Kolkata ranked third with an AQI of 198, while Mumbai occupied the tenth position with 142.
However, IQAir's readings are based on a different scale and methodology and are not directly comparable with India's official AQI figures.
According to monitoring data, of the 59 stations that recorded readings in Delhi on Saturday, 16 reported 'severe' air quality, while 29 remained in the 'very poor' category. The highest AQI of 452 was recorded near IIT Delhi.
Although the city's average AQI registered a marginal improvement from 382 on Friday to 369 on Saturday, pollution levels remained close to the threshold of 401 that marks the beginning of the 'severe' category. Several monitoring stations had already crossed the 400 mark.
The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi has forecast that air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category on November 8 and 9. Pollution levels are expected to fluctuate between the 'severe' and 'very poor' categories over the following six days.
Experts warn of combined impact of weather conditions and emissions
Environmentalists have cautioned that unfavourable meteorological conditions, coupled with emissions from multiple sources, could aggravate Delhi's pollution crisis during and after Diwali.
Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, told ETV Bharat that low wind speeds, unfavourable wind direction, falling temperatures, shallow mixing height and atmospheric inversion were creating conditions that prevent pollutants from dispersing and trap them close to the ground.
"Delhi is heading towards a potentially alarming pollution episode around Diwali. What makes the situation particularly worrying is the combination of low wind speeds, unfavourable wind direction, falling temperatures, shallow mixing height and atmospheric inversion, which together prevent pollutants from dispersing and keep them trapped close to the ground," he said.
He added that although firecrackers may contribute only around 0.1 per cent to annual pollution loads, annual averages do not capture their concentrated impact during periods of stagnant atmospheric conditions.
According to Singh, firecracker emissions during the period immediately before and after Diwali could have a disproportionate impact on local air quality, particularly when combined with vehicular emissions, construction dust and the increasing incidence of stubble burning across Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.
"Under this cumulative pressure, several monitoring stations could cross AQI 450, with parts of Delhi potentially entering the severe category," he cautioned.
Highlighting the health implications, Singh said the impact of firecrackers goes beyond an increase in PM2.5 concentrations, as their combustion releases sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and other harmful gases and fumes.
These pollutants can irritate the respiratory tract, aggravate asthma and cardiovascular conditions, and impair lung function, posing particular risks to children, elderly people and those with existing health conditions, he added.
Singh further warned that a change in wind direction alone would not necessarily clear the pollution, stressing that sustained winds, higher mixing heights and favourable atmospheric conditions were required for meaningful improvement.
AQI could cross 450 at some stations after Diwali
Shailender Kumar, environmentalist and Academic Councillor at IGNOU, Delhi, said the combined impact of firecrackers, stubble smoke, vehicular emissions and unfavourable weather conditions could lead to a sharp increase in PM2.5 levels.
"A 'severe' reading above 450 is possible, particularly at some stations in the early hours after Diwali, but it is not inevitable. It depends on how much farm-fire smoke reaches Delhi, how stagnant the air is, and how well the restrictions on firecrackers are followed," he told ETV Bharat.
He added that even if the city's overall average AQI remained relatively lower, individual localities could record significantly higher pollution levels depending on the concentration of emissions and local weather conditions.
What happened to Delhi's AQI after Diwali in the last five years?
Historical AQI figures indicate that Delhi's pollution levels have generally increased in the immediate aftermath of Diwali, although the extent of deterioration has varied across years.
In 2021, the city's AQI rose from 314 a day before Diwali to 382 on the festival day and further deteriorated to 462 the following day, entering the 'severe' category.
In 2022, AQI increased from 259 before Diwali to 312 on the festival day, before improving slightly to 303 the next day. In 2023, the AQI stood at 220 before Diwali and 218 on the festival day, but surged to 358 a day later.
Similarly, in 2024, Delhi's AQI increased from 273 before Diwali to 328 on the festival day and 339 the following day. In 2025, the reading rose from 296 before Diwali to 345 on Diwali and further to 351 the next day.
The figures suggest that the immediate post-Diwali pollution spike has not been uniform, with weather conditions, wind speed, stubble burning and firecracker emissions playing an important role in determining the city's air quality.
With Delhi already witnessing very poor air quality ahead of the festival, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the national capital experiences another severe pollution episode.
Read More: