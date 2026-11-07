ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi AQI Nears Severe Mark On Diwali Eve; City Ranks World's Most Polluted, Experts Warn Of Further Deterioration

Vehicles ply on the road amid dense smog near the Anand Vihar area in New Delhi on Saturday, November 7, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 369 as a thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital on the eve of Diwali, reducing visibility across several areas.

With firecracker emissions, vehicular pollution and seasonal stubble burning likely to add to the existing pollution load, experts have warned that the city's air quality could deteriorate to the 'severe' category over the next two days.

The worsening pollution also pushed Delhi to the top of the world's most polluted major cities list on Saturday morning, according to Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir. At 10:35 am, Delhi recorded an AQI of 581 on the US AQI scale, nearly double the reading of Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan, which ranked second with 285. Kolkata ranked third with an AQI of 198, while Mumbai occupied the tenth position with 142.

However, IQAir's readings are based on a different scale and methodology and are not directly comparable with India's official AQI figures.

Vehicles ply on the road amid dense smog near the Anand Vihar area in New Delhi on Saturday, November 7, 2026. (IANS)

According to monitoring data, of the 59 stations that recorded readings in Delhi on Saturday, 16 reported 'severe' air quality, while 29 remained in the 'very poor' category. The highest AQI of 452 was recorded near IIT Delhi.

Although the city's average AQI registered a marginal improvement from 382 on Friday to 369 on Saturday, pollution levels remained close to the threshold of 401 that marks the beginning of the 'severe' category. Several monitoring stations had already crossed the 400 mark.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi has forecast that air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category on November 8 and 9. Pollution levels are expected to fluctuate between the 'severe' and 'very poor' categories over the following six days.

Experts warn of combined impact of weather conditions and emissions

Environmentalists have cautioned that unfavourable meteorological conditions, coupled with emissions from multiple sources, could aggravate Delhi's pollution crisis during and after Diwali.

Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, told ETV Bharat that low wind speeds, unfavourable wind direction, falling temperatures, shallow mixing height and atmospheric inversion were creating conditions that prevent pollutants from dispersing and trap them close to the ground.

"Delhi is heading towards a potentially alarming pollution episode around Diwali. What makes the situation particularly worrying is the combination of low wind speeds, unfavourable wind direction, falling temperatures, shallow mixing height and atmospheric inversion, which together prevent pollutants from dispersing and keep them trapped close to the ground," he said.

He added that although firecrackers may contribute only around 0.1 per cent to annual pollution loads, annual averages do not capture their concentrated impact during periods of stagnant atmospheric conditions.

According to Singh, firecracker emissions during the period immediately before and after Diwali could have a disproportionate impact on local air quality, particularly when combined with vehicular emissions, construction dust and the increasing incidence of stubble burning across Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

A view of the sun shining through the dense smog near the Anand Vihar area in New Delhi on Saturday, November 7, 2026. (IANS)

"Under this cumulative pressure, several monitoring stations could cross AQI 450, with parts of Delhi potentially entering the severe category," he cautioned.

Highlighting the health implications, Singh said the impact of firecrackers goes beyond an increase in PM2.5 concentrations, as their combustion releases sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and other harmful gases and fumes.