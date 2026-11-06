Delhi AQI Nears 'Severe' Mark At 400, Gajraula And Panchgaon Top India's Pollution Chart
A recent CREA analysis highlighted widespread PM2.5 violations across several states, prompting renewed demands for stronger industrial emission controls and revised standards, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Air pollution continued to worsen across northern India on Friday, with Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh and Panchgaon in Haryana recording 'Severe' air quality. Delhi remained under a thick blanket of smog with Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing 400.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gajraula recorded an AQI of 407, followed by Panchgaon at 406. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI rose to 391 at 9 am, bringing the national capital closer to the 'Severe' category.
The pollution crisis has extended beyond Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha reporting alarming AQI levels. According to the CPCB bulletin, Paradeep in Odisha recorded an AQI of 393, followed by Delhi at 391, while Anpara in Uttar Pradesh and Manesar in Haryana registered 343 each.
Delhi's 30 Stations Record Severe Pollution
Of the 59 monitoring stations in the national capital, 30 recorded 'Severe' air quality, while the remaining stations were in the 'Very Poor' category.
Rohini recorded the highest AQI at 475, followed by IIT Delhi at 472. Other pollution hotspots included Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram, ITO and Firoz Shah Road, where air quality also remained in the 'Severe' category.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi recorded its first 'Severe' air quality day of the season on Friday, with adverse conditions expected to persist until November 8.
The forecast comes amid the peak stubble-burning period, while emissions from firecrackers during Diwali could further worsen pollution levels.
Municipal authorities deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers around India Gate as part of pollution-control measures under Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Air quality remained 'Very Poor' across several NCR cities. Bhiwadi recorded an AQI of 337, followed by Gurugram at 331, Hisar at 327, Charkhi Dadri at 304 and Faridabad at 303.
Among cities in the 'Poor' category, Rohtak recorded the highest AQI at 294, followed by Kurukshetra (289), Bulandshahr (287), Sawai Madhopur (286) and Modinagar (284). Noida registered an AQI of 283, while Sonipat and Ghaziabad recorded 277 and 263, respectively.
The figures indicate that deteriorating air quality is not confined to the national capital, with several industrial and urban centres also experiencing elevated pollution levels.
Jairam Ramesh Calls For Revamp Of National Clean Air Programme
Amid the worsening pollution situation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called for an urgent overhaul of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), citing a recent analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
In a post on X, Ramesh said that while Delhi's pollution attracts global attention, several other cities are facing an even more serious public health crisis.
This is the time when pollution in the nation’s capital generates global headlines. But there are places where, according to a detailed analysis just published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air(CREA), the public health crisis is even worse. For the month of October 2026 1. The top three most polluted cities in India going by the monthly average PM2.5 concentration were in Uttar Pradesh--Baraut in Baghpat district, Khora in Ghaziabad district and Gajraula in Amroha district. 2. 13 cities in UP, 11 cities in Haryana, 3 in Gujarat and 2 each in MP, Punjab and Rajasthan exceeded the national ambient air quality standard for PM2.5 (24-hour mean) which itself is four times the WHO safety level. The National Clean Air Programme launched almost eight years back needs an urgent revamp and move beyond road dust mitigation. CREA’s analysis very rightly suggests that it should now (i) control emissions from industry, power generation and residential sources; (ii) control directly emitted particulate matter; and (iii) address gaseous precursors responsible for secondary PM2.5 formation. An airshed-based approach needs to be followed. The National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) were last promulgated in November 2009. They were acknowledged to be very progressive then—but now they need to be updated, especially the safe limits for PM2.5 concentrations.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 6, 2026
According to the CREA analysis cited by Ramesh, Baraut in Baghpat district, Khora in Ghaziabad district and Gajraula in Amroha district, all in Uttar Pradesh, were India's three most polluted cities in October 2026 based on monthly average PM2.5 concentrations.
He said 13 cities in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Haryana, three in Gujarat and two each in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan exceeded the national ambient air quality standard for PM2.5.
Ramesh argued that the NCAP, launched nearly eight years ago, needs to move beyond road dust mitigation and focus on emissions from industries, power generation and residential sources.
He also called for controlling directly emitted particulate matter and gaseous pollutants that contribute to secondary PM2.5 formation, along with adopting an airshed-based approach to pollution management.
The Congress leader further urged revising the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), last notified in November 2009, particularly the permissible limits for PM2.5 concentrations.
What AQI Categories Mean For Public Health
According to the CPCB, AQI readings between 201 and 300 fall under the 'Poor' category and may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.
An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as 'Very Poor' and can cause respiratory illness with prolonged exposure. The 'Severe' category, covering readings between 401 and 500, can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing health conditions.
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