ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi AQI Nears 'Severe' Mark At 400, Gajraula And Panchgaon Top India's Pollution Chart

Vehicles ply on the Barapullah Flyover amid dense smog in New Delhi on Friday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Air pollution continued to worsen across northern India on Friday, with Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh and Panchgaon in Haryana recording 'Severe' air quality. Delhi remained under a thick blanket of smog with Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing 400.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gajraula recorded an AQI of 407, followed by Panchgaon at 406. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI rose to 391 at 9 am, bringing the national capital closer to the 'Severe' category.

The pollution crisis has extended beyond Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha reporting alarming AQI levels. According to the CPCB bulletin, Paradeep in Odisha recorded an AQI of 393, followed by Delhi at 391, while Anpara in Uttar Pradesh and Manesar in Haryana registered 343 each.

A man covers his mouth and nose while riding a bicycle amid dense smog in New Delhi on Friday. (IANS)

Delhi's 30 Stations Record Severe Pollution

Of the 59 monitoring stations in the national capital, 30 recorded 'Severe' air quality, while the remaining stations were in the 'Very Poor' category.

Rohini recorded the highest AQI at 475, followed by IIT Delhi at 472. Other pollution hotspots included Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram, ITO and Firoz Shah Road, where air quality also remained in the 'Severe' category.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi recorded its first 'Severe' air quality day of the season on Friday, with adverse conditions expected to persist until November 8.

The forecast comes amid the peak stubble-burning period, while emissions from firecrackers during Diwali could further worsen pollution levels.

Municipal authorities deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers around India Gate as part of pollution-control measures under Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A metro train runs on tracks amid dense smog in New Delhi on Friday. (IANS)

Air quality remained 'Very Poor' across several NCR cities. Bhiwadi recorded an AQI of 337, followed by Gurugram at 331, Hisar at 327, Charkhi Dadri at 304 and Faridabad at 303.

Among cities in the 'Poor' category, Rohtak recorded the highest AQI at 294, followed by Kurukshetra (289), Bulandshahr (287), Sawai Madhopur (286) and Modinagar (284). Noida registered an AQI of 283, while Sonipat and Ghaziabad recorded 277 and 263, respectively.

The figures indicate that deteriorating air quality is not confined to the national capital, with several industrial and urban centres also experiencing elevated pollution levels.