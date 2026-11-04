ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi AQI Nears 400, Capital Air Quality Slips Into 'Severe Category' As Winters Beckon

New Delhi: Residents of the national capital and its neighbouring regions woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Wednesday as pollution levels continued to rise, bringing Delhi closer to the 'Severe' category.

The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, while several monitoring stations recorded readings above 400, indicating 'Severe' air quality.

Residents continued to struggle to breathe clean air as pollution deteriorated across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall AQI was 379 at 10 am. The deterioration comes despite Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being implemented across Delhi-NCR on November 2, after the capital's 24-hour average AQI reached 324.

A smoggy morning in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

Of Delhi's 59 air quality monitoring stations, 20 reported 'Severe' air quality, while 33 remained in the 'Very Poor' category, according to one CPCB update. Punjabi Bagh emerged as one of the most polluted locations, recording an AQI of 456, followed by IIT Delhi at 453 and Jahangirpuri at 450. Other severely affected areas included Mundka (443), Rohini (436), DTU (435), Pusa (432), R K Puram (428), Sonia Vihar (424), Alipur (422), ITO (421), Narela (419), Patparganj (419), Vivek Vihar (419), North Campus (416), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (416), Okhla Phase 2 (414), Bawana (411), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (411) and Mandir Marg (417).

Several other locations also reported 'Very Poor' air quality. These included Burari Crossing (393), Commonwealth Sports Complex (390), NSUT Jaffarpur (383), Najafgarh (379), Chandni Chowk (370), Nangloi (361), IGI Airport Terminal 3 (360), Dwarka Sector 8 (400), Vasundhara Enclave (333), Nehru Nagar (339), Tikri Kalan (340), Chhawla (302), Karala (308) and Vasundhara Enclave (328, in another reported update). Anand Vihar recorded 302 in one update and 300 in another, while Lodhi Road registered 304.

SAMEER app recorded Gurugram's city-level AQI at 324 at 8.05 am on November 4. Noida recorded an average AQI of 314, while Greater Noida registered 266. However, Noida's Sector 62 recorded a significantly higher reading of 426. Ghaziabad's overall AQI stood at 236.

According to AQI.in, Sonipat is the most polluted city in the country right now, recording an alarming AQI of 819, followed by Meerut at 810 and Rohtak at 806. Panipat (781) and Hapur (748) also figured among the five most polluted cities. The platform reported Delhi's AQI at 593, while Ghaziabad recorded 713, Greater Noida 688, Noida 614, Faridabad 557 and Gurugram 424, highlighting the widespread pollution crisis across North India.

Vehicles move through heavy traffic amid smog near ITO in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (IANS)

Why Are AQI.in And CPCB-SAMEER Showing Different Pollution Figures?

While the CPCB's SAMEER app reported Delhi's average AQI at 377-379, AQI.in showed readings of 593 and 605 in separate updates. The difference is due to variations in calculation methods, monitoring networks and standards used by the platforms.

Dr Anil Kumar, former Director of the Department of Environment, Government of Delhi, said different apps and international platforms use different formulas, resulting in varying AQI readings. He said India's official CPCB index follows guidelines established by the Ministry around 2009, supported by IIT studies, making the SAMEER app the authenticated source for Indian AQI readings.

According to him, the Indian formula primarily considers PM10, PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides (NOx), while international platforms may follow different standards and calculation methods.

The pollution crisis is not restricted to Delhi-NCR, with several other cities across North India also reporting elevated AQI levels. Gajraula recorded an AQI of 387, followed by Bahadurgarh (374), Ballabgarh (335), Panipat (319), Khora (318) and Baghpat (309). Dharuhera recorded 297, Ambala 293, Bhiwani and Bulandshahr 282 each, Modinagar 281, Khanna 280, Bhiwadi 278 and Hisar 272.