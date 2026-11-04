Delhi AQI Nears 400, Capital Air Quality Slips Into 'Severe Category' As Winters Beckon
Several cities are recording exceptionally high pollution levels, raising concerns about widespread exposure to unhealthy air ahead of the upcoming festival celebrations, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Residents of the national capital and its neighbouring regions woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Wednesday as pollution levels continued to rise, bringing Delhi closer to the 'Severe' category.
The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, while several monitoring stations recorded readings above 400, indicating 'Severe' air quality.
Residents continued to struggle to breathe clean air as pollution deteriorated across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall AQI was 379 at 10 am. The deterioration comes despite Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being implemented across Delhi-NCR on November 2, after the capital's 24-hour average AQI reached 324.
Of Delhi's 59 air quality monitoring stations, 20 reported 'Severe' air quality, while 33 remained in the 'Very Poor' category, according to one CPCB update. Punjabi Bagh emerged as one of the most polluted locations, recording an AQI of 456, followed by IIT Delhi at 453 and Jahangirpuri at 450. Other severely affected areas included Mundka (443), Rohini (436), DTU (435), Pusa (432), R K Puram (428), Sonia Vihar (424), Alipur (422), ITO (421), Narela (419), Patparganj (419), Vivek Vihar (419), North Campus (416), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (416), Okhla Phase 2 (414), Bawana (411), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (411) and Mandir Marg (417).
Several other locations also reported 'Very Poor' air quality. These included Burari Crossing (393), Commonwealth Sports Complex (390), NSUT Jaffarpur (383), Najafgarh (379), Chandni Chowk (370), Nangloi (361), IGI Airport Terminal 3 (360), Dwarka Sector 8 (400), Vasundhara Enclave (333), Nehru Nagar (339), Tikri Kalan (340), Chhawla (302), Karala (308) and Vasundhara Enclave (328, in another reported update). Anand Vihar recorded 302 in one update and 300 in another, while Lodhi Road registered 304.
SAMEER app recorded Gurugram's city-level AQI at 324 at 8.05 am on November 4. Noida recorded an average AQI of 314, while Greater Noida registered 266. However, Noida's Sector 62 recorded a significantly higher reading of 426. Ghaziabad's overall AQI stood at 236.
According to AQI.in, Sonipat is the most polluted city in the country right now, recording an alarming AQI of 819, followed by Meerut at 810 and Rohtak at 806. Panipat (781) and Hapur (748) also figured among the five most polluted cities. The platform reported Delhi's AQI at 593, while Ghaziabad recorded 713, Greater Noida 688, Noida 614, Faridabad 557 and Gurugram 424, highlighting the widespread pollution crisis across North India.
Why Are AQI.in And CPCB-SAMEER Showing Different Pollution Figures?
While the CPCB's SAMEER app reported Delhi's average AQI at 377-379, AQI.in showed readings of 593 and 605 in separate updates. The difference is due to variations in calculation methods, monitoring networks and standards used by the platforms.
Dr Anil Kumar, former Director of the Department of Environment, Government of Delhi, said different apps and international platforms use different formulas, resulting in varying AQI readings. He said India's official CPCB index follows guidelines established by the Ministry around 2009, supported by IIT studies, making the SAMEER app the authenticated source for Indian AQI readings.
According to him, the Indian formula primarily considers PM10, PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides (NOx), while international platforms may follow different standards and calculation methods.
The pollution crisis is not restricted to Delhi-NCR, with several other cities across North India also reporting elevated AQI levels. Gajraula recorded an AQI of 387, followed by Bahadurgarh (374), Ballabgarh (335), Panipat (319), Khora (318) and Baghpat (309). Dharuhera recorded 297, Ambala 293, Bhiwani and Bulandshahr 282 each, Modinagar 281, Khanna 280, Bhiwadi 278 and Hisar 272.
In comparison, Patna recorded an AQI of 99, Hyderabad 60 and Mumbai 88, all in the 'Satisfactory' category. Kolkata stood at 101, Gandhinagar at 109, Ludhiana at 128, Pune at 133, and Agra at 167, placing them in the 'Moderate' category.
Despite GRAP-II restrictions, pollution levels have remained high. Stage I was implemented on October 21, when Delhi's AQI stood at 244. Measures included promoting public transport, checking PUC certificates, restricting older diesel and petrol vehicles, curbing coal and firewood use at roadside eateries and restricting diesel generator sets.
With Stage II now in force across NCR, police also conducted checking drives at the Delhi-Gurugram border after restricting vehicle entry.
Doctors Warn Of Respiratory Problems, Advise Against Outdoor Exercise
Doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to polluted air can affect people with existing respiratory conditions as well as otherwise healthy individuals.
Dr Vivek Nangia, Vice Chairman and Head of Pulmonology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, said hospitals were witnessing a significant rise in patients reporting cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, wheezing and breathlessness. Patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may experience worsening symptoms, while even those without previous respiratory problems could develop breathing difficulties.
He explained that cold, dry air can narrow the airways, particularly among asthma and COPD patients. Combined with high pollution levels, this can intensify inflammation and trigger coughing, wheezing and breathlessness.
Dr Nangia advised people to avoid morning walks and outdoor exercise, particularly when the AQI exceeds 200. He said pollutant levels are often higher in the early morning as they remain trapped overnight. If stepping outside is unavoidable when AQI crosses 400, people should wear N95 or N99 masks.
He also advised exercising indoors only when indoor air quality is clean, continuing prescribed medication for asthma and COPD, and ensuring vulnerable groups receive the influenza vaccine. Staying hydrated and consuming antioxidant-rich foods were also recommended.
Delhi Experiences Winter Chill Amid Smog
Delhi-NCR has also begun experiencing the winter chill. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 0.8 degrees above the seasonal average.
With Diwali approaching and pollution levels remaining high, the deteriorating air quality continues to pose a serious concern for residents across Delhi-NCR and North India.
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