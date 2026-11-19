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Delhi AQI Jumps 50 Points To 282, Several Areas Record 'Very Poor' Air Quality

A drone view of a layer of smog shrouding high-rise buildings and a bridge over the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj, with the AQI recorded at 171 in the 'Moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The withdrawal of GRAP Stage III restrictions brought temporary relief from pollution-related curbs across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), but the improvement in air quality proved short-lived.

A day after the curbs were lifted, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 282 on Thursday, up 50 points from Wednesday's reading of 232. The capital had recorded an AQI of 204 on November 17 and 275 on November 16.

Several monitoring stations recorded 'Very Poor' air quality, with Pusa-IITM registering the highest AQI at 361, followed by JNU (356), Sirifort (354), NSUT Jaffarpur (353) and ITO (351). Commonwealth Sports Complex recorded 344, while Chandni Chowk and CRRI Mathura Road registered 340 each.

Other locations in the 'Very Poor' category included DTU (337), Talkatora Garden (336), Burari Crossing (326), Mundka (321), Bawana (320), Aya Nagar (316), Jahangirpuri and Chhawla (315 each), North Campus DU (311), Punjabi Bagh (310) and IIT Delhi (304).

Among locations recording 'Poor' air quality were NIH Narela (298), Nehru Nagar (297), Shadipur and Wazirpur (295 each), Burari (292), Vivek Vihar and IHBAS Dilshad Garden (291 each), Rohini (290), Karala and IGI Airport T3 (280 each), Ghummanhera (278), Ashok Vihar and Nangloi (274 each), Alipur (272), Jharoda Kalan (271), Dwarka Sector-8 (270), Anand Vihar (265), Sonia Vihar and Narela (264 each), Ghoga (262), RK Puram and Mandir Marg (259 each), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (256), Tikri Kalan (255), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Patparganj and Najafgarh (250 each), Okhla Phase-2 (238), Sri Aurobindo Marg (235), Pusa-DPCC and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (232 each), Badarpur (228), Maidan Garhi (226), Vasundhara Enclave (217) and IGNOU Maidan Garhi (208).

Greater Noida Records Sharpest Rise Among NCR Cities

Pollution levels also increased across neighbouring NCR cities. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 276, up 48 points from 228 on November 18. The reading was also 119 points above its November 17 level of 157 and 105 points higher than the 171 recorded on November 16.

Gurugram's AQI stood at 271, up 13 points from 258 on November 18 but 19 points below the 290 recorded on November 17. Noida recorded an overall AQI of 237, compared with 214 on November 18 and 155 on November 17. Ghaziabad's AQI increased by 16 points to 219 from 203 on November 18.