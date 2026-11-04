Delhi AQI Climbs To 400. Has BS-IV Vehicle Ban Failed To Bring Relief To The Capital?
The capital's improving air quality towards October-end was short-lived, with pollution readings climbing steadily during the first four days of November, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Despite a ban on BS-IV and older vehicles entering Delhi, air pollution in the national capital has continued to worsen. The government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the restrictions from November 1, 2026, to curb vehicular pollution.
Authorities are also conducting checks at various Delhi borders to prevent restricted vehicles from entering the city. However, instead of improving, air quality has deteriorated sharply since the restrictions came into effect.
While Delhi witnessed a gradual improvement in air quality during the last few days of October, pollution levels began rising again in November.
On November 4, the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379, while more than 22 monitoring stations recorded readings above 400. Several locations also reported AQI levels exceeding 450.
This has raised questions about why pollution continues to rise despite restrictions on lakhs of vehicles entering the national capital.
Delhi's Air Quality Was Improving Before Vehicle Ban
Delhi's air quality had improved consistently in the days before the BS-IV and older vehicle ban took effect. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city's average AQI stood at 229 on October 28 and declined to 222 on October 29. It improved further to 160 on October 30 and dropped to 117 on October 31.
However, after restrictions on entry for BS-IV and older vehicles took effect on November 1, pollution levels began rising steadily. Delhi recorded an average AQI of 261 on November 1, which increased to 324 on November 2 and 350 on November 3. On November 4, the reading climbed further to 377.
This means Delhi's average AQI increased by 116 points in four days after the restrictions were introduced. Compared with October 31, when the AQI stood at 117, the November 4 reading was 260 points higher.
Transport Expert Questions Decision To Ban Older Vehicles
With pollution continuing to rise despite restrictions on BS-IV and older vehicles, questions are being raised about the government's decision and its effectiveness.
Anil Kumar Chhikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and a transport expert, criticised the move, describing it as a decision taken without proper study or reasoning.
He said the restrictions were inconveniencing lakhs of people but were unlikely to reduce pollution levels. According to him, imposing restrictions on vehicles alone cannot address the problem. Tackling air pollution requires a comprehensive strategy backed by proper research.
He also said the government should assess the actual impact of such restrictions on pollution levels and the inconvenience they cause before implementing them.
Diwali Could Further Worsen Delhi's Pollution Challenge
With pollution levels already rising across Delhi, the situation could worsen during Diwali because of firecracker emissions. Smoke and fine particulate matter released by firecrackers can further increase pollution levels.
Worsening air quality has highlighted the need for more effective measures alongside existing vehicle restrictions.
The key question remains why pollution continues to rise despite the ban on BS-IV and older vehicles and strict checks at Delhi's borders.
Whether vehicle restrictions alone can improve the city's air quality, or whether equal attention is needed for dust, construction activities, industrial emissions, and other pollution sources, remains a major concern.
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