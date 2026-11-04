ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi AQI Climbs To 400. Has BS-IV Vehicle Ban Failed To Bring Relief To The Capital?

A notice informing commuters about restrictions on the entry of non-Delhi-registered petrol and diesel vehicles below BS-VI emission standards is displayed at the Delhi border on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Despite a ban on BS-IV and older vehicles entering Delhi, air pollution in the national capital has continued to worsen. The government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the restrictions from November 1, 2026, to curb vehicular pollution.

Authorities are also conducting checks at various Delhi borders to prevent restricted vehicles from entering the city. However, instead of improving, air quality has deteriorated sharply since the restrictions came into effect.

While Delhi witnessed a gradual improvement in air quality during the last few days of October, pollution levels began rising again in November.

Smog near Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

On November 4, the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379, while more than 22 monitoring stations recorded readings above 400. Several locations also reported AQI levels exceeding 450.

This has raised questions about why pollution continues to rise despite restrictions on lakhs of vehicles entering the national capital.

Delhi's Air Quality Was Improving Before Vehicle Ban

Delhi's air quality had improved consistently in the days before the BS-IV and older vehicle ban took effect. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city's average AQI stood at 229 on October 28 and declined to 222 on October 29. It improved further to 160 on October 30 and dropped to 117 on October 31.

However, after restrictions on entry for BS-IV and older vehicles took effect on November 1, pollution levels began rising steadily. Delhi recorded an average AQI of 261 on November 1, which increased to 324 on November 2 and 350 on November 3. On November 4, the reading climbed further to 377.

This means Delhi's average AQI increased by 116 points in four days after the restrictions were introduced. Compared with October 31, when the AQI stood at 117, the November 4 reading was 260 points higher.

Delhi Traffic Police personnel check vehicles entering the national capital at the Chilla border, New Delhi on Monday, November 2, 2026. (IANS)

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