Delhi's AQI Breaches 200 Mark; CAQM Sub-Committee Cites 'Storm Originating Near Afghanistan, Iran And Pakistan'
The Sub-Committee further ruled out imposition of the GRAP-IV restrictions in the national capital for now.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: As Delhi's daily average AQI breached the 200 mark at 4 PM on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee attributed the poor air quality to “long-range transboundary mineral dust transport, with a storm originating near Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan moving towards north western India including Delhi”.
The sub-committee ruled out imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP) Stage IV, which mandates restrictions on vehicles, construction activities and hybrid working model for schools and offices.
The Delhi's average AQI was recorded as 261(Poor category) at 4 PM as per the daily AQI Bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).
According to a press statement, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP called a meeting at 4 PM to review the current air quality scenario in the region as well as forecast for meteorological conditions and AQI made available by IMD/ IITM.
“The Sub-Committee while reviewing the current air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and forecast for weather/ meteorological conditions, noted that the decline in air quality is attributed to long-range transboundary mineral dust transport, with a storm originating near Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan moving towards north western India including Delhi, resulting in elevated atmospheric PM₁₀ concentrations,” the statement read.
“Further, strong winds are affecting the Indo-Gangetic plain including Delhi-NCR. Delhi’s air quality is in the 'Poor' category as of today and likely to remain in this range. AQI is expected to improve in a couple of days as the transboundary dust spell subsides,” it added.
Accordingly, the Sub-Committee decided not to invoke GRAP Stage-I “as transboundary dust contribution is resulting in current deterioration of air quality”. “However, DPCC/ SPCB were directed to intensify the dust control measures on the ground”.
The Sub-Committee said it shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/ IITM.
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