ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's AQI Breaches 200 Mark; CAQM Sub-Committee Cites 'Storm Originating Near Afghanistan, Iran And Pakistan'

A view of the Kartavya Path on a rainy day in Delhi ( AFP )

New Delhi: As Delhi's daily average AQI breached the 200 mark at 4 PM on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee attributed the poor air quality to “long-range transboundary mineral dust transport, with a storm originating near Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan moving towards north western India including Delhi”.

The sub-committee ruled out imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP) Stage IV, which mandates restrictions on vehicles, construction activities and hybrid working model for schools and offices.

The Delhi's average AQI was recorded as 261(Poor category) at 4 PM as per the daily AQI Bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).

According to a press statement, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP called a meeting at 4 PM to review the current air quality scenario in the region as well as forecast for meteorological conditions and AQI made available by IMD/ IITM.