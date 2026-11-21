Delhi Continues To Choke On Toxic Air As Multiple Areas Breach 'Very Poor' AQI Mark
Several areas in the national capital region also recorded AQI crossing the 300 mark.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 7:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi continued to choke on bad air as air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category in the early hours of Saturday.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 200 as of 6 am on Saturday. A blanket of haze and smog was visible over the skies of Delhi-NCR in the early morning hours.
VIDEO | Delhi: A layer of smog covers parts of the city as air quality remains poor in the region. Morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas.#AirQuality #AQI #DelhiPollution— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/dW0MLUYGc2
Several areas in the national capital region also recorded AQI crossing the 300 mark. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good'; however, the AQI in various parts of Delhi-NCR currently remains in the 'poor' category (201–300), while in several areas, it has reached the 'very poor' category (301–400).
The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at different stations in Delhi are as follows:
- Anand Vihar -326
- Bawana - 306
- Burari Crossing - 335
- Chandni Chowk -365
- Mathura Road - 355
- DTU - 365
- IIT Delhi - 308
- ITO - 353
- Mundka - 309
- Nangloi - 327
- Nehru Nagar - 307
- North Campus - 361
- Jafarpur - 315
- Patparganj - 310
- Punjabi Bagh - 360
- Pusa - 352
- Shadipur - 323
- Siri Fort - 370
- Talkatora Garden - 317
- Vasundhara Enclave - 308
- Vivek Vihar - 318
- Wazirpur -327
Among the cities of the NCR, AQI was recorded at 244 in Ghaziabad and 255 in Noida. Meanwhile, the AQI in Greater Noida was recorded at 197, and in Sector 62, Noida, it reached 343. Currently, restrictions under the first and second stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are in effect across Delhi-NCR.
Delhi: AQI near ITO recorded at 353 this morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).— IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2026
(Visuals from the ITO) pic.twitter.com/46sp5OGRdX
An increase in the AQI has been observed following the lifting of restrictions that were previously imposed under the third stage of GRAP.
While an increase in wind speed could potentially reduce pollution levels, the Meteorological Department suggests that wind speeds may decrease as the weather turns colder in the coming days. This raises concerns about a further increase in pollution levels.
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