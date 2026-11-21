ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Continues To Choke On Toxic Air As Multiple Areas Breach 'Very Poor' AQI Mark

A woman takes a stroll during a smoggy morning at Shakti Sthal park in New Delhi on Thursday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi continued to choke on bad air as air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category in the early hours of Saturday.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 200 as of 6 am on Saturday. A blanket of haze and smog was visible over the skies of Delhi-NCR in the early morning hours.

Several areas in the national capital region also recorded AQI crossing the 300 mark. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good'; however, the AQI in various parts of Delhi-NCR currently remains in the 'poor' category (201–300), while in several areas, it has reached the 'very poor' category (301–400). The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at different stations in Delhi are as follows: Anand Vihar -326 Bawana - 306 Burari Crossing - 335 Chandni Chowk -365 Mathura Road - 355 DTU - 365 IIT Delhi - 308 ITO - 353 Mundka - 309 Nangloi - 327 Nehru Nagar - 307 North Campus - 361 Jafarpur - 315 Patparganj - 310 Punjabi Bagh - 360 Pusa - 352 Shadipur - 323 Siri Fort - 370 Talkatora Garden - 317 Vasundhara Enclave - 308 Vivek Vihar - 318 Wazirpur -327