ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Among Most Polluted NCR Cities Despite 17% Drop In PM10: Study

New Delhi: Delhi continued to remain among the most polluted cities in the NCR region in 2025-26, recording an annual average PM10 level of 201 micrograms per cubic metre, despite a 17 per cent reduction compared to the 2017-18 baseline, as per a new study.

According to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Ghaziabad recorded the highest PM10 concentration in the country at 215 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Delhi at 201 micrograms per cubic metre and Noida at 195 micrograms per cubic metre.

The findings underline that pollution levels in the national capital are still more than three times higher than the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, pointing to persistent air quality challenges.

The report noted that while Delhi recorded a 17 per cent reduction in PM10 levels compared to the 2017-18 baseline, pollution remains a regional issue influenced by emissions from neighbouring NCR cities such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.