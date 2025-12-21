ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Airport Incident: AI Express Issues Show Cause Notice To Pilot, To Set Up External Inquiry Panel

New Delhi: Air India Express will set up an external committee next week to inquire into the incident of one of its off-duty captain assaulting a passenger at the Delhi airport on Friday, sources said. Soon after the incident on Friday, the Tata Group-owned airline suspended the pilot and the sources told PTI that a show-cause notice has also been served to him seeking an explanation.

The proceedings are being carried under the labour laws as a pilot comes under the workmen category. An external inquiry committee will set up next week to probe the incident, the sources said. The incident occurred at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Delhi airport on Friday.

The passenger Ankit Dewan, on Friday, shared his experience in a social media post, along with a photo showing blood on his face after the altercation. He also shared a photo of the pilot Virender Sejwal. On Saturday, the civil aviation ministry said it has taken serious cognizance of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect.