ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Airport 'Assault': Facts Being 'Misrepresented', Dispute Already Settled, Says Accused Air India Express Pilot's Lawyer

New Delhi: Amid non-stop outrage on social media over the incident of an off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulting a passenger at the Delhi airport on Friday, lawyer of accused pilot Captain Virender Sejwal has said that entire episode is being "wrongly presented on social media", and claimed that the matter had already been settled at the airport in presence of CISF officials.

Ankit Dewan, the air passenger who was allegedly assaulted by the Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, had said the incident occurred during security checks while he was travelling with his family. Sharing his experience on social media following the altercation, Dewan posted a photo of his with blood on his face, and narrated how his minor daughter was left "traumatised" seeing him getting physically assaulted.

Meanwhile, Sejwal's lawyer said on Sunday that the incident between the two passengers was "resolved" in presence of CISF officials at the airport and both parties had "voluntarily signed a statement" confirming that they did not wish to pursue any legal action.

In a statement, Sejwal's lawyer claimed that the recent reports and social media posts have "misrepresented a personal incident" and that the "distorted social media portrayal is based on a one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts." News agency ANI reported quoting the statement, "Recent reports and social media posts have misrepresented a personal incident that occurred in IGl Airport Terminal-1 on 19/12/25, unfairly projecting it as a 'pilot vs passenger' dispute. In the interest of transparency and to prevent further misinformation, the following facts are being clarified on behalf of Capt. Virender Sejwal."

It further alleged that Ankit Dewan "selectively presented facts to create a false narrative".

"Capt. Virender Sejwal was travelling as a passenger. He was not on flight duty, nor was the incident connected in any manner to his professional responsibilities. It was a purely personal matter between two passengers. Distorted social media portrayal is based on a one sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts. Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalize a settled issue. Whereas castiest remarks were made against Capt Sejwal, and absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family including a child," the statement claimed.

"Ankit Dewan initiated the confrontation by verbally abusing Capt. Virender Sejwal without provocation and continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language even after being asked to stop. The situation escalated into a physical altercation in which Capt Sejwal was also hurt; he also sustained injuries during the scuffle. CISF personnel intervened promptly, repeatedly told Mr. Dewan to calm down and stop abusing, yet he refused to relent and continued his misconduct in their presence," it added.