Delhi Airport 'Assault': Facts Being 'Misrepresented', Dispute Already Settled, Says Accused Air India Express Pilot's Lawyer
Pilot Virender Sejwal's lawyer claimed that the Delhi airport incident is being portrayed "unfairly", saying social media is presenting only one side of the story.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 7:37 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid non-stop outrage on social media over the incident of an off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulting a passenger at the Delhi airport on Friday, lawyer of accused pilot Captain Virender Sejwal has said that entire episode is being "wrongly presented on social media", and claimed that the matter had already been settled at the airport in presence of CISF officials.
Ankit Dewan, the air passenger who was allegedly assaulted by the Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, had said the incident occurred during security checks while he was travelling with his family. Sharing his experience on social media following the altercation, Dewan posted a photo of his with blood on his face, and narrated how his minor daughter was left "traumatised" seeing him getting physically assaulted.
Here is a short video of Capt. Virender Sejwal looking at me lying on the floor, covered in blood, and probably realising the gravity of the situation for the first time.— Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 20, 2025
And a few more things that I did not mention in my earlier post:
🔸 My wife kept requesting for first aid.… https://t.co/CXlrqchhxC pic.twitter.com/x49XtWvfpE
Meanwhile, Sejwal's lawyer said on Sunday that the incident between the two passengers was "resolved" in presence of CISF officials at the airport and both parties had "voluntarily signed a statement" confirming that they did not wish to pursue any legal action.
In a statement, Sejwal's lawyer claimed that the recent reports and social media posts have "misrepresented a personal incident" and that the "distorted social media portrayal is based on a one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts." News agency ANI reported quoting the statement, "Recent reports and social media posts have misrepresented a personal incident that occurred in IGl Airport Terminal-1 on 19/12/25, unfairly projecting it as a 'pilot vs passenger' dispute. In the interest of transparency and to prevent further misinformation, the following facts are being clarified on behalf of Capt. Virender Sejwal."
It further alleged that Ankit Dewan "selectively presented facts to create a false narrative".
"Capt. Virender Sejwal was travelling as a passenger. He was not on flight duty, nor was the incident connected in any manner to his professional responsibilities. It was a purely personal matter between two passengers. Distorted social media portrayal is based on a one sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts. Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalize a settled issue. Whereas castiest remarks were made against Capt Sejwal, and absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family including a child," the statement claimed.
"Ankit Dewan initiated the confrontation by verbally abusing Capt. Virender Sejwal without provocation and continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language even after being asked to stop. The situation escalated into a physical altercation in which Capt Sejwal was also hurt; he also sustained injuries during the scuffle. CISF personnel intervened promptly, repeatedly told Mr. Dewan to calm down and stop abusing, yet he refused to relent and continued his misconduct in their presence," it added.
As per the statement, the incident between the two passengers was resolved in the presence of CISF officials at the airport.
"The incident between the two passengers was resolved in the presence of CISF officials at the airport. Both parties "voluntarily signed a statement" confirming that they did not wish to pursue any legal action. Contrary to misleading claims, Mr. Ankit Dewan signed willingly there was no coercion or pressure involved. The CISF has publicly confirmed on "X" that their officers acted promptly, offered the gentlemen the opportunity to file formal complaints, and that it was voluntarily declined. Allegations of any force or bias against CISF are incorrect and unfounded," the statement read.
The lawyer further said that Sejwal has full faith in authorities that he will not be denied justice and the incident will be "looked at impartially considering all facts and without the overbearing social media narrative".
The statement reads, "This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or professional duties. Attempts to associate the company's name are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention on an otherwise settled personal issue. Capt Sejwal has full faith in authorities that he will not be denied justice and the incident will be looked at impartially considering all facts and without the overbearing social media narrative. Capt. Sejwal requests that the media and public rely only on verified facts and refrain from circulating one-sided or misleading content that may harm reputations or distort true facts."
On Saturday, the civil aviation ministry said it has taken serious cognizance of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect.
After massive public outrage over the incident, Air India expressed expressed regret and condemned the pilot's behaviour. In a tweet, the airline stated that the pilot has been removed from his official duties and said that appropriate action will be taken pending a thorough investigation.
@ankitdewan We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has…— Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) December 19, 2025
Further, the airline assured it will set up an external committee to inquire into the incident and said a show-cause notice has also been served to him seeking an explanation.
