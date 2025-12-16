ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Air Remains 'Very Poor', Fog Disrupts Flights; Schools Shut For Nursery To Class V

A dense smog blanket engulfs parts of Delhi as air quality remains very poor, prompting school closures and flight advisories. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to reel under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the 'Very Poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at around 378 at 8 am, showing marginal improvement from Monday, when it had slipped into the 'Severe' category at 427.

Despite the slight dip, pollution levels remained alarmingly high across several parts of the national capital.

Even on Tuesday, 11 of 40 monitoring stations recorded 'Severe' air quality. Wazirpur was the worst-affected, recording an AQI of 434, followed by Jahangirpuri at 430. Ghazipur and Anand Vihar also remained in the 'Severe' category with AQI levels around 410. At the same time, areas such as India Gate (380) and Sarai Kale Khan (359) continued to record very poor air quality.

Delhi witnessed its most polluted day of the winter season on Sunday, when the AQI surged to 461.

Meanwhile, the NCR also faced toxic air conditions. AQI in Noida was recorded at 392 at 9 AM, followed by Greater Noida (372), Ghaziabad (366), Faridabad (206), and Gurugram (335).

Dense Fog Reduces Visibility Across Delhi-NCR

North-westerly surface winds provided only minimal relief, dispersing some of the thick, toxic smog and improving visibility only slightly across Delhi and the NCR. Despite this, dense fog during the early morning hours continued to disrupt daily life and transport services severely.