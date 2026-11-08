Delhi Air Quality Slips To 'Severe' On Diwali Morning, Several Areas Record 400+ AQI
Punjabi Bagh recorded 449, RK Puram 448, Bawana 446, IIT Delhi and Rohini 445 each, Patparganj 421, Chandni Chowk 420, and Alipur 413.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi woke to a thick blanket of smog on Diwali morning on Sunday, as air quality deteriorated sharply, slipping into the 'severe' category in several areas where pollution levels exceeded 400.
The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 383 this morning, with 24 of the 54 monitoring stations logging 'severe' air quality, while the remaining stations were in the 'very poor' category. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 450, followed by RK Puram at 448, according to the Sameer app.
The deterioration comes as the capital celebrates Diwali, when firecracker use, cooler weather, stagnant air and existing pollution can combine to worsen the already hazardous air. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Friday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure, anticipating further deterioration around the festival period.
Severe air across the city
Several parts of Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, placing them in the severe category. Punjabi Bagh recorded 449, RK Puram 448, Bawana 446, IIT Delhi and Rohini 445 each, Patparganj 421, Chandni Chowk 420, and Alipur 413.
Other prominent locations remained in the “very poor” range: Anand Vihar at 328, Narela at 395, India Gate at 398, and Akshardham Temple at 336. Under CPCB’s classification, an AQI of 401–500 is “severe,” while 301–400 is “very poor.”
Restrictions in force
Stage III measures now apply across Delhi and adjoining districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, in addition to the restrictions already operating under GRAP Stages I and II.
- BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are barred from Delhi and designated NCR districts.
- Older light and medium goods vehicles, as well as certain non-Delhi-registered diesel commercial vehicles, face tighter entry restrictions.
- Non-essential, dust-intensive construction activities—including excavation, demolition, earthwork and road construction—have been suspended.
- Schools up to Class 5 in Delhi and five NCR districts must operate in hybrid mode.
- Authorities may allow public, municipal and private offices to function at 50% capacity, with the remaining staff working remotely.
What residents should do
Residents, especially children, older adults, and those with asthma, COPD or heart disease, should minimise outdoor exposure, avoid strenuous activity, keep windows shut during high-pollution hours, and use N95/FFP2 masks outdoors where possible. Anyone experiencing breathlessness, chest tightness or worsening respiratory symptoms should seek medical advice promptly.
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