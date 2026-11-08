ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Air Quality Slips To 'Severe' On Diwali Morning, Several Areas Record 400+ AQI

New Delhi: Delhi woke to a thick blanket of smog on Diwali morning on Sunday, as air quality deteriorated sharply, slipping into the 'severe' category in several areas where pollution levels exceeded 400.

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 383 this morning, with 24 of the 54 monitoring stations logging 'severe' air quality, while the remaining stations were in the 'very poor' category. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 450, followed by RK Puram at 448, according to the Sameer app.

The deterioration comes as the capital celebrates Diwali, when firecracker use, cooler weather, stagnant air and existing pollution can combine to worsen the already hazardous air. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Friday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure, anticipating further deterioration around the festival period.

Severe air across the city

Several parts of Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, placing them in the severe category. Punjabi Bagh recorded 449, RK Puram 448, Bawana 446, IIT Delhi and Rohini 445 each, Patparganj 421, Chandni Chowk 420, and Alipur 413.

Other prominent locations remained in the “very poor” range: Anand Vihar at 328, Narela at 395, India Gate at 398, and Akshardham Temple at 336. Under CPCB’s classification, an AQI of 401–500 is “severe,” while 301–400 is “very poor.”