Delhi Air Pollution: SC Directs Punjab And Haryana To File Reports On Stubble Burning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on steps taken to curb stubble burning by farmers, which is a major factor in triggering the air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. The air pollution matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing an applicant, contended before the bench that AQI has crossed 450 in some areas. The bench was informed that construction was being carried out amid deteriorating air quality. It was argued before the bench that, though the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented GRAP III, the current scenario of air pollution crisis demanded the implementation of GRAP IV.

The apex court directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on the steps taken to curb stubble burning. "We direct the state of Punjab and Haryana to file a report on what steps are being taken to curb stubble burning," said the bench. A counsel argued regarding the issue of false data in connection with air monitoring stations. The counsel said it is a big issue and claimed that the data being uploaded is false.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati submitted that a status report has been filed, and concerned officers are also present in the court. She said that the officers can explain everything and requested the bench to schedule the matter for a hearing on Thursday. The bench said the matter will be heard next week.