Delhi Air Pollution Is Very Serious, Even Masks Won’t Suffice, Says SC Judge
A bench led by Justice PS Narasimha inquired why senior advocates appeared in person, despite the video conferencing option being available.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stated that the high level of air pollution in Delhi is a very serious matter and asked counsel to appear virtually, as wearing masks alone was insufficient against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in the capital.
A bench led by Justice PS Narasimha, during the hearing of a matter, described the air pollution situation as "very serious". The bench inquired why senior advocates had appeared in person, despite the availability of a video conferencing facility.
"Why are you all appearing here? We have a virtual hearing facility. Please avail it," said Justice PS Narsimha, adding that the pollution has the potential to cause permanent damage.
Justice Narasimha added, “Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss with the Chief Justice as well…”
According to the morning bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 404, indicating dangerously high pollution levels.
On Wednesday, the apex court directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on the steps taken to curb stubble burning by farmers, a significant contributor to the air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR region.
On Monday, most parts of the capital recorded AQI levels between 300 and 400, indicating extremely poor to severe air quality conditions. The situation was no better in neighbouring regions, with Faridabad at 312, Ghaziabad at 318, Greater Noida at 325, Gurugram at 328, and Noida at 310, all falling within the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range.
Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such polluted air can lead to respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, and worsening of chronic lung and heart conditions. Many residents reported breathing difficulties and eye and throat irritation as smog continued to blanket the city throughout the day.
