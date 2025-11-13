ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Air Pollution Is Very Serious, Even Masks Won’t Suffice, Says SC Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stated that the high level of air pollution in Delhi is a very serious matter and asked counsel to appear virtually, as wearing masks alone was insufficient against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in the capital.

A bench led by Justice PS Narasimha, during the hearing of a matter, described the air pollution situation as "very serious". The bench inquired why senior advocates had appeared in person, despite the availability of a video conferencing facility.

"Why are you all appearing here? We have a virtual hearing facility. Please avail it," said Justice PS Narsimha, adding that the pollution has the potential to cause permanent damage.

Justice Narasimha added, “Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss with the Chief Justice as well…”