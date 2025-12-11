ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vehicular Emission Worsening Delhi-NCR Air Pollution': CAQM Urges Supreme Court To Review Aug 12 Order

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas has flagged vehicular pollution as one of the most significant "contributing factors" to the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The commission has urged the Supreme Court to review its August 12 order, which ordered no coercive steps be taken against the owners of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the national capital. In August, the apex court had effectively put on hold the implementation of its October 2018 order, which affirmed a 2014 National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgment seeking to keep polluting vehicles off the roads to address the grievous issue of polluted air.

The commission said for controlling vehicular emissions, BS-III and below standard vehicles are required to be kept out of purview of order dated August 12, 2025 of the Supreme Court, against the backdrop of the emission potential of these vehicles in comparison to BS-VI emission standards.

CAQM, in an affidavit in response to a plea seeking measures to curb air pollution, said that vehicular pollution is one of the most significant contributing factors to the generally poor air quality in Delhi-NCR. It stressed that the abatement of vehicular pollution thus has been one of the main focus areas of the commission in its deliberations with the NCR state governments and Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The pollution watchdog suggested that the NCR state governments and the GNCTD expeditiously notify vehicle aggregators' policies. It also emphasised on developing a portal for monitoring and strict enforcement of the zero parking on road policy from October to January.

The commission said no new coal-based thermal power plants should be allowed to be established within 300 KM from Delhi and beyond, if required.