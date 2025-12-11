'Vehicular Emission Worsening Delhi-NCR Air Pollution': CAQM Urges Supreme Court To Review Aug 12 Order
CAQM suggested Delhi and NCR governments to review and revise EV policies to accelerate transition of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses and commercial vehicles to EV.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 11, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas has flagged vehicular pollution as one of the most significant "contributing factors" to the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR.
The commission has urged the Supreme Court to review its August 12 order, which ordered no coercive steps be taken against the owners of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the national capital. In August, the apex court had effectively put on hold the implementation of its October 2018 order, which affirmed a 2014 National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgment seeking to keep polluting vehicles off the roads to address the grievous issue of polluted air.
The commission said for controlling vehicular emissions, BS-III and below standard vehicles are required to be kept out of purview of order dated August 12, 2025 of the Supreme Court, against the backdrop of the emission potential of these vehicles in comparison to BS-VI emission standards.
CAQM, in an affidavit in response to a plea seeking measures to curb air pollution, said that vehicular pollution is one of the most significant contributing factors to the generally poor air quality in Delhi-NCR. It stressed that the abatement of vehicular pollution thus has been one of the main focus areas of the commission in its deliberations with the NCR state governments and Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).
The pollution watchdog suggested that the NCR state governments and the GNCTD expeditiously notify vehicle aggregators' policies. It also emphasised on developing a portal for monitoring and strict enforcement of the zero parking on road policy from October to January.
The commission said no new coal-based thermal power plants should be allowed to be established within 300 KM from Delhi and beyond, if required.
Further, CAQM suggested the NCR state governments and the Delhi government to review and revise their electric vehicle (EV) policies to accelerate the transition of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses and commercial vehicles to EV with explicit timelines and implementation plans.
The commission also recommended imposition of higher Environment Protection Charges (presently only one percent) on vehicles of the luxury segment, diesel cars/ SUVs of 2000 cc capacity and above, as stipulated in order dated August 12, 2016. The commission said funds so collected may be utilised in consultation with the CAQM for abatement of air pollution in NCR.
It added the liquidation of complete legacy waste (MSW) within the targeted timelines should be done and augmentation of adequate infrastructure to handle daily fresh waste generation and also future projections.
On November 19, the apex court had asked the CAQM to consider directing schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone open-air sports competitions planned in November and December to "safer months" keeping in mind air pollution levels. The court said the issue of the severe air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR needed a proactive approach and it should hear the case to monitor the development on a monthly basis.
