ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat Declines Additional DCP Charge Pending Harassment Inquiry; Govt To Revise Oct 5 Order

New Delhi: ACP Vivek Bhagat has voluntarily requested to be excluded from his current assignment of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police pending an inquiry into the alleged harassment of women journalists, the Delhi government said.

The government clarified that the proposal to assign the additional charge had been initiated on August 25, well before the present developments. The formal order was issued on October 5 after the necessary approvals.

In a statement on X, the government said it would modify its October 5, 2026, administrative order, which assigned the additional charge to 12 officers of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS). The revised order will be reissued for the remaining 11 officers.

According to the statement, the current duty charge is a temporary arrangement intended to facilitate administrative work. It carries no additional financial benefits and does not authorise the officers concerned to exercise the statutory duties of regular incumbents of the Additional DCP post.

Bhagat, however, voluntarily requested that he not take up the assignment until a full inquiry into the alleged harassment of women journalists had been conducted and satisfactorily concluded. The government said it is modifying the order in response to his request.

According to the government’s statement, Bhagat has sought to defer the additional assignment until the inquiry is completed and reaches a satisfactory conclusion. "Accordingly, the order dated October 5, 2026, as aforesaid is being modified and will be reissued with respect to assignment of current duty charge on the eleven remaining officers," the government said.

Notably, three female journalists have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Delhi Police officers on Saturday during the All India Students' Association (AISA) protest march at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police confirmed they have received the complaints from the three journalists and said the cases will be probed by the Crime Branch for a "fair and impartial inquiry".