Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat Declines Additional DCP Charge Pending Harassment Inquiry; Govt To Revise Oct 5 Order
Delhi government said it'll revise its duty order after ACP Vivek Bhagat declined Additional DCP charge pending an inquiry into alleged harassment of women journalists.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
New Delhi: ACP Vivek Bhagat has voluntarily requested to be excluded from his current assignment of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police pending an inquiry into the alleged harassment of women journalists, the Delhi government said.
In a statement on X, the government said it would modify its October 5, 2026, administrative order, which assigned the additional charge to 12 officers of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS). The revised order will be reissued for the remaining 11 officers.
The government clarified that the proposal to assign the additional charge had been initiated on August 25, well before the present developments. The formal order was issued on October 5 after the necessary approvals.
According to the statement, the current duty charge is a temporary arrangement intended to facilitate administrative work. It carries no additional financial benefits and does not authorise the officers concerned to exercise the statutory duties of regular incumbents of the Additional DCP post.
Government of NCT of Delhi order dated October 5, 2026, wherein current duty charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police has been assigned to 12 officers of DANIPS is being modified in respect of Shri Vivek Bhagat, ACP. The proposal to confer additional duty charge to these officers was initiated on August 25, much before the present set of events. The orders were issued after due approval on October 5, 2026. As stated in the order, the assignment of current duty charge is a temporary arrangement which confers no financial benefit, and no statutory duties of the regular incumbents can be exercised by the officers to whom current duty charge has been assigned. However, Shri Vivek Bhagat, ACP, of his own volition, has requested not to avail the current duty charge assignment, till a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter of alleged harassment of women journalists and such enquiry has been satisfactorily concluded. Accordingly, the order dated October 5, 2026, as aforesaid is being modified and will be reissued with respect to assignment of current duty charge on the eleven remaining officers.— Delhi Government (@DelhiGovDigital) October 5, 2026
Bhagat, however, voluntarily requested that he not take up the assignment until a full inquiry into the alleged harassment of women journalists had been conducted and satisfactorily concluded. The government said it is modifying the order in response to his request.
According to the government’s statement, Bhagat has sought to defer the additional assignment until the inquiry is completed and reaches a satisfactory conclusion. "Accordingly, the order dated October 5, 2026, as aforesaid is being modified and will be reissued with respect to assignment of current duty charge on the eleven remaining officers," the government said.
Notably, three female journalists have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Delhi Police officers on Saturday during the All India Students' Association (AISA) protest march at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry. @PTI_News @ANI #DPUpdates— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 4, 2026
Delhi Police confirmed they have received the complaints from the three journalists and said the cases will be probed by the Crime Branch for a "fair and impartial inquiry".
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