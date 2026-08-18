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AAP Leader Satyendar Jain, 5 Others Arrested By ACB In Delhi Jal Board STP Tender Case; Kejriwal Calls It 'BJP Vendetta'

AAP Leader Satyendar Jain (in the middle), 5 Others Arrested By ACB In Delhi Jal Board STP Tender Case ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among six persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects of the Delhi Jal Board, an official said on Tuesday.

The other accused arrested in the case have been identified as Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant with the Delhi Jal Board; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of M/s Srijanhar, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) said in a statement.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

According to the ACB, the investigation found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity.

The agency alleged that the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions concerning the technology and media to be used were included in the tender. It also alleged that essential parameters relating to treated effluent were excluded and technical specifications were changed, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer.

The investigation also revealed regular communication between private persons, public servants and intermediaries to manipulate the tender process. Analysis of electronic evidence showed an exchange of tender conditions, corrigendums and other documents which were subsequently incorporated into the DJB's tender notice, the ACB said.

The agency further alleged that money in the form of commission or bribe was routed through intermediary entities, including Srijanhar and AN Enterprises, the statement read.

Arvind Kejriwal alleges Jain was arrested at the behest of BJP (X/@ArvindKejriwal)

The investigation allegedly found that substantial amounts were transferred to the proprietorship concern of Yadav by entities linked to Euroteck. Further transactions allegedly resulted in the transfer of funds to Rai and his relatives through banking channels.