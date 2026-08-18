AAP Leader Satyendar Jain, 5 Others Arrested By ACB In Delhi Jal Board STP Tender Case; Kejriwal Calls It 'BJP Vendetta'
According to the ACB, the investigation found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 8:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among six persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects of the Delhi Jal Board, an official said on Tuesday.
The other accused arrested in the case have been identified as Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant with the Delhi Jal Board; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of M/s Srijanhar, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) said in a statement.
The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.
According to the ACB, the investigation found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity.
The agency alleged that the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions concerning the technology and media to be used were included in the tender. It also alleged that essential parameters relating to treated effluent were excluded and technical specifications were changed, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer.
The investigation also revealed regular communication between private persons, public servants and intermediaries to manipulate the tender process. Analysis of electronic evidence showed an exchange of tender conditions, corrigendums and other documents which were subsequently incorporated into the DJB's tender notice, the ACB said.
The agency further alleged that money in the form of commission or bribe was routed through intermediary entities, including Srijanhar and AN Enterprises, the statement read.
The investigation allegedly found that substantial amounts were transferred to the proprietorship concern of Yadav by entities linked to Euroteck. Further transactions allegedly resulted in the transfer of funds to Rai and his relatives through banking channels.
The ACB said that Rai received Rs 1.52 crore in his and his relatives' bank accounts through AN Enterprises and the money was allegedly used for purchasing immovable property.
The agency is examining the complete money trail and alleged proceeds of crime, it said.
The ACB also cited alleged communications among Kurra, Yadav and Srivastava regarding meetings, tender conditions and corrigendums, saying the material indicated that certain conditions were introduced or modified to favour Euroteck.
Following an interrogation, the six accused were arrested on Tuesday in accordance with law, the ACB said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Jain's arrest is part of BJP's political vendetta, saying the former minister has been arrested "at the behest of the BJP". He said the latest case, like his earlier one, would also eventually be proved false, and questioned who would compensate Jain for the time spent in jail and the alleged mental torture.
Kejriwal said, "Satyendar Jain has once again been arrested at the behest of the BJP. Just a short while ago, everyone still remembers the ordeal they put him through by throwing him in jail. The previous case was fabricated too, and this case will also be proven to be fake."
The former Chief Minister also alleged that BJP is "falsely implicating people" and said AAP and people of the country stand firmly with Jain.
"How long will the BJP's dictatorship continue like this? Whoever they feel like, they slap false charges on and toss into jail. Their lies will once again be exposed before the nation, but who will compensate for the time spent in jail and the mental torture endured?" questioned Kejriwal.
"The cup of the BJP's sins has now overflowed. No matter how much dictatorship they resort to, the end of the Modi government is now certain. The entire Aam Aadmi Party and the people of the country stand firmly with Satyendar Jain" he added.
BJP पंजाब का चुनाव बुरी तरह हार रही है, उसी बौखलाहट के कारण पंजाब के सहप्रभारी @SatyendarJain को 2 साल पुराने झूठे मुकदमे में गिरफ़्तार कर लिया गया है।— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 18, 2026
पूरा देश देख रहा है, मोदी जी की तानाशाही चरम पर है, इस तानाशाही का अंत क़रीब है।
-@SanjayAzadSln जी, राज्यसभा सांसद, AAP pic.twitter.com/UssgyOzAXJ
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said, "BJP knows it is badly losing the Punjab election, and because of that, Punjab co-in-charge Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a false case. The entire country is watching, Modi ji's dictatorship is at its peak, and the end of this dictatorship is near."
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