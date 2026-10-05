Prepare For Backup Leadership: AAP's Bharadwaj Announces Oct 10 Protest, Cautions Supporters
Bharadwaj said a protest will be held at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission and asked to prepare backup in case their leaders are detained.
By PTI
Published : October 5, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said a protest will be held at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against the Election Commission and asked organisations supporting it to prepare backup leadership and communication plans in case their leaders are detained.
Bharadwaj said organisations should have second- and third-level leadership ready in case their top leaders are arrested, adding that district and assembly-level leaders could also be detained a day before the proposed protest.
In a video on X, Bharadwaj claimed, "Leaders and organisers of the protest could be arrested in false cases ahead of the demonstration and urged political parties and organisations to ensure that the protest continues even if their senior leaders are detained."
Sources - Leaders of Organizations supporting Jantar Mantar 2.0 will be arrested soon in false cases 10 Oct Peaceful Protest must go on inspite of arrests. Leaders & organisations must create back up leadership There must be plan B for communication. The movement is bigger than any person, organisation or political party.— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 5, 2026
“This protest is bigger than any leader, political party or organisation. This is a protest of 140 crore Indians,” he added. He asked organisations to have communication plans ready if leaders were detained or messaging platforms were blocked.
"When a leader is present in a protest, he talks to the police and authorities and keeps the protest peaceful. But without a leader, it becomes difficult to keep the protest peaceful," Bharadwaj said. He appealed to organisers to ensure the protest remained democratic, constitutional, legal and peaceful “even if arrests take place”.
Bharadwaj said the movement should have contingency plans for both leadership and communication, including alternative channels if regular platforms become unavailable. "After one leadership, there should be another leadership which gives leadership to the whole protest and keeps it peaceful," he added.
The AAP and student outfits such as AISA, NSUI and IYC held protests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process and voting rights.
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