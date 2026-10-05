ETV Bharat / bharat

Prepare For Backup Leadership: AAP's Bharadwaj Announces Oct 10 Protest, Cautions Supporters

New Delhi: Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said a protest will be held at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against the Election Commission and asked organisations supporting it to prepare backup leadership and communication plans in case their leaders are detained.

Bharadwaj said organisations should have second- and third-level leadership ready in case their top leaders are arrested, adding that district and assembly-level leaders could also be detained a day before the proposed protest.

In a video on X, Bharadwaj claimed, "Leaders and organisers of the protest could be arrested in false cases ahead of the demonstration and urged political parties and organisations to ensure that the protest continues even if their senior leaders are detained."

“This protest is bigger than any leader, political party or organisation. This is a protest of 140 crore Indians,” he added. He asked organisations to have communication plans ready if leaders were detained or messaging platforms were blocked.