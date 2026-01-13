ETV Bharat / bharat

Delegation Of Communist Party Of China Calls On RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale In Delhi

New Delhi: A delegation of the Communist Party of China called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale here on Tuesday, sources said. The Chinese delegation met the RSS second-in-command here at 11 am at his office, and the meeting lasted for about an hour, the sources said.

"It was a courtesy call by them. The request for the meeting had come from the Chinese side," they said. This comes a day after a Chinese Communist Party delegation, led by its international department's Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters here on Monday.