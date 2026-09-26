Delegation Led By Meghalaya Speaker Identifies Three World War I Graves Of Garo Men In Malta
Ading and Join Marak died on June 10, 1918, and Sangjim Sangma died on June 19, 1918. All served in the 69th Garo Labour Company.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Shillong: The graves of three Garo men who served in the British 69th Garo Labour Company during World War I were identified by a delegation from Meghalaya at the Pieta Military Cemetery in the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, officials said on Saturday.
So far, the grave of Khew Marak, who died on June 15, 1918, was understood to be the only known grave of a Garo member of the 69th Garo Labour Company at the cemetery.
Led by state Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma, the delegation paid homage to four Garo men from Meghalaya who are buried at the Commonwealth-maintained military cemetery, officials said.
The delegation included Deputy Speaker Limison D Sangma, Deputy Chief Whip Ronnie V Lyngdoh and Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) chairman Marthon J Sangma.
Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretary Malthus S Sangma and Deputy Secretary Raja Kharpuri also accompanied them. "We have successfully identified the graves of three Garo men at Malta. We were made to understand that they came to assist the Allies during World War I," Sangma said.
The visit was part of the delegation's post-conference study tour following its participation in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, according to Thomas.
Rachita Bhandari, the Indian High Commissioner of Malta, accompanied the delegates. "A solemn moment at the Pieta Military Cemetery, as I join the Hon'ble Speaker and delegation from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, in honouring the four young men of the Indian Labour Corps, from Meghalaya, who laid down their lives during World War I, and were laid to rest in Malta," she shared on X.
High Commissioner Rachita Bhandari @RachitaBSchule joined Hon’ble Speaker and delegation from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, in honouring the four young men of the Indian Labour Corps, from Meghalaya, who laid down their lives during World War I, and were laid to rest in… https://t.co/KWZy49czKn— High Commission of India, Malta (@IndiainMalta) September 25, 2026
During the visit, the delegation identified the graves of Ading Marak and Join Marak, both of whom died on June 10, 1918, and Sangjim Sangma, who died on June 19, 1918.
The Garo Labour Company was among the labour units recruited from the region during World War I to support the Allied war effort, with its members undertaking tasks such as road construction, maintenance and transportation of supplies.
The discovery has brought to light an important link between Meghalaya's history and India's wider contribution to the Allied war effort during the World Wars.
Paying tribute to the fallen heroes, Sangma termed the visit deeply significant for Meghalaya as it brought to light the final resting places of Garo men whose contributions and sacrifices had remained largely unknown.
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