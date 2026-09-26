ETV Bharat / bharat

Delegation Led By Meghalaya Speaker Identifies Three World War I Graves Of Garo Men In Malta

Indian High Commissioner in Malta, Rira Bhandari, with the delegation at the Pieta Military Cemetery. ( ETV Bharat )

Shillong: The graves of three Garo men who served in the British 69th Garo Labour Company during World War I were identified by a delegation from Meghalaya at the Pieta Military Cemetery in the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, officials said on Saturday.

So far, the grave of Khew Marak, who died on June 15, 1918, was understood to be the only known grave of a Garo member of the 69th Garo Labour Company at the cemetery.

Led by state Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma, the delegation paid homage to four Garo men from Meghalaya who are buried at the Commonwealth-maintained military cemetery, officials said.

The delegation included Deputy Speaker Limison D Sangma, Deputy Chief Whip Ronnie V Lyngdoh and Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) chairman Marthon J Sangma.

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretary Malthus S Sangma and Deputy Secretary Raja Kharpuri also accompanied them. "We have successfully identified the graves of three Garo men at Malta. We were made to understand that they came to assist the Allies during World War I," Sangma said.

The visit was part of the delegation's post-conference study tour following its participation in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, according to Thomas.