ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Reviews Kharif Preparedness Amid El Nino Issue

A farmer transports harvested paddy using a traditional manual method by carrying bundles of reaped rice stalks balanced on opposite ends of a bamboo pole across his shoulders in Morigaon district of Assam ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture and ICAR jointly assessed districts vulnerable to low rainfall and inadequate irrigation based on scientific data. Around 315 districts have been identified as potentially affected by weak monsoon conditions.

Of these 315 districts, 111 districts have been categorised as high priority, where irrigation coverage is below 25 per cent. Another 76 districts fall under the medium-priority category with irrigation coverage between 25 and 50 per cent, while 128 districts are classified as low priority owing to relatively better irrigation facilities through dams and other sources.

A majority of these districts are located across 12 states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters that ICAR and ICAR-CRIDA have prepared District Agriculture Contingency Plans for all districts.

"These plans incorporate district-specific climatic conditions, cropping patterns, water resources and risk factors and prescribe measures such as suitable alternative crops under low rainfall conditions, crop diversification strategies, optimum use of available water resources and additional income opportunities to mitigate risks," Chouhan said.

He directed states and district administrations to ensure that DACPs do not remain confined to files but are translated into actionable field plans. "The plans should be reviewed and updated according to local conditions and kept ready as operational documents for immediate implementation whenever required. The success of any contingency plan depends on effective implementation at the grassroots level and urged district administrations to execute them with full commitment," the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.

Water Conservation & Irrigation Management:

The ministry said that water conservation has been accorded top priority amid the possibility of a weak monsoon.