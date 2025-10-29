ETV Bharat / bharat

Delay In Trials: SC Hints At Pan-India Guidelines On Timeline To Frame Charges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent regarding prolonged delays in the framing of charges, noting that in many cases it takes three to four years merely to draft issues, and stressed that once a chargesheet is filed, the charge must be framed promptly.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria noted that such delays are widespread across the country and under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), charges are to be framed within 60 days of the first hearing. The bench emphasised the need for uniform judicial practice and proposed to issue pan-India guidelines to ensure timely framing of charges. The bench observed that such delays are among the primary causes for stagnation in criminal proceedings.

The top court also observed that it was of the opinion that certain directions need to be issued pan-India to ensure adherence to the statutory mandate. The bench has requested senior advocate Siddharth Luthra to assist it as amicus curiae in the matter, alongside the Bihar government counsel.

The bench also sought the assistance of the attorney general and solicitor general, as it proposed to consider issuing nationwide directions to address the systemic delay. The bench made these observations while hearing a criminal matter in which petitioner's counsel raised the issue of non-framing of charges despite the accused being in custody for two years.