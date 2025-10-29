Delay In Trials: SC Hints At Pan-India Guidelines On Timeline To Frame Charges
It noted that such delays are widespread across the country, and under BNS, charges are to be framed within 60 days of the first hearing.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent regarding prolonged delays in the framing of charges, noting that in many cases it takes three to four years merely to draft issues, and stressed that once a chargesheet is filed, the charge must be framed promptly.
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria noted that such delays are widespread across the country and under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), charges are to be framed within 60 days of the first hearing. The bench emphasised the need for uniform judicial practice and proposed to issue pan-India guidelines to ensure timely framing of charges. The bench observed that such delays are among the primary causes for stagnation in criminal proceedings.
The top court also observed that it was of the opinion that certain directions need to be issued pan-India to ensure adherence to the statutory mandate. The bench has requested senior advocate Siddharth Luthra to assist it as amicus curiae in the matter, alongside the Bihar government counsel.
The bench also sought the assistance of the attorney general and solicitor general, as it proposed to consider issuing nationwide directions to address the systemic delay. The bench made these observations while hearing a criminal matter in which petitioner's counsel raised the issue of non-framing of charges despite the accused being in custody for two years.
Justice Kumar asked why there are consistent delays in both civil and criminal matters. "Across the country, we notice that three years and four years charges are not being framed. Section 251 (b) contemplates when 60 days of first hearing…for example, one in which we ordered notice there are three accused.... Chargesheet filed in 2023, charge not framed in 2025. All the accused are inside…", said Justice Kumar.
The bench was informed that in BNSS time scheduled is fixed. "We want some guidance…in all pending matters", said the bench.
Section 251(b) of the BNSS states that charges in cases exclusively triable by a court of sessions, charge must be framed within 60 days of the first hearing. The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that it wants his assistance. Mehta agreed to assist the bench in the matter.
The bench was dealing with a bail application filed by one Aman Kumar, who has been in jail since August 2024 as an undertrial in a case of robbery and attempt to murder. The police filed its chargesheet in the case in September 2024. Kumar argued that he was falsely implicated in the case, and the police implicated him based on inadmissible statements.
Also Read
Will Revoke Tree Felling Nod For Projects: SC Warns Maha Govt On Poor Compensatory Afforestation