Delay In Registering Of Waqf Properties On Umeed Portal, Organizations Seek Extension Of Deadline

Dehradun: Registration of Waqf Board properties on the online Umeed portal is proving to be a tedious task with multiple obstacles leading to a delay.

In Uttarakhand, only a little more than 24% of Waqf properties could be registered on the portal till Friday, when the deadline was to expire. This led to the authorities granting another day’s relaxation. But it is highly unlikely that the entire Waqf properties can be uploaded during this time.

Investigating the matter, the ETV Bharat team found a plethora of factors delaying the registration process. The team visited a centre in Dehradun’s Azad Colony where several Muslim organizations were carrying out the process of registering Waqf properties online.

Mustaqeem, who has been helping people from various parts of the state register in the process, pointed out, “The Umeed portal is experiencing technical issues. The website's server has been running very slowly. We are helping all Waqf users in and around us get their properties registered online and have already registered over 100 Waqf properties.”

Mohammad Mudassir, who is the Mutawalli of Waqf property worth more than Rs 1 crore in the middle of Dehradun’s Paltan Bazaar, claimed that the Waqf Board has all the records with it. “However, all this data is available offline. The issue of tampering with this data has also surfaced many times,” he said while pointing out that it is the Waqf Board's responsibility to register the correct answers online and cross-check them. He said Mutawalli is asked to perform this task for which he is not paid.

Agreeing with the exercise, he said, “ There must be transparency and the land should not be misused. Although people are facing some difficulties, once it goes online, there will be proper monitoring and trespassing on these properties will be reduced. Furthermore, those who have previously misused Waqf land will also be exposed.”

He said that the Waqf land in the heart of Dehradun city needs to be taken care of, as encroachers and land mafia have been eying it.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shah Nazar, who is the spokesperson of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, said that before the Umeed portal, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had registered Waqf properties on the Vamsi portal.