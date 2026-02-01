Dehradun Retirees Succumb To Cyber Crime, Lose Rs 1.2 Crore In Total
While one victim suffered digital arrest, the other was lured into an investment scheme. Both were defrauded of their life's savings.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters have swindled two senior citizens in Dehradun, both former employees of different government departments, out of Rs 1.2 crore, by luring them with the promise of lucrative investment opportunities and trapping them using "digital arrest".
Both elderly victims lost their life savings after falling for the fraudsters' schemes. Both cases have been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in both instances, and the police have launched an investigation.
Mangal Singh Rawat, a resident of Ajabpur Kala and a retired employee of the Water Corporation, filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station, stating that he received a phone call on November 21, 2025. The caller, claiming to be a Delhi Police officer, informed him that a fraud case had been registered against him. The caller then provided another number, claiming it belonged to Delhi Police, and warned that his Aadhaar and PAN cards would be changed if he didn't obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC).
When the victim called the given number, the person on the other end identified himself as a CBI officer from Delhi. He claimed that money laundering was being carried out in Mangal Singh's name through a bank account on Barakhamba Road, and that one person had already been arrested. The cyber fraudsters remained in constant contact, and on December 10, they informed the victim that he had been placed under "digital arrest."
Fearing arrest, the victim transferred Rs 64.65 lakh to various accounts under duress from the fraudsters. It was only after he informed his family members that he realised that he had been scammed.
In the second case, Rajiv Sahni, a retired employee of Hindustan National Glass Limited who lives in Rishikesh, filed a complaint, claiming that he received a WhatsApp call on December 11, 2025. A person named Jatin Shah contacted him, claiming to be the CEO of IIFL Wealth Management.
After gaining his trust, the cyber fraudster persuaded the victim to invest in the stock market during the period December 16, 2025 to January 28, 2026.
Falling for the fraudster's promises, Sahni transferred a total of Rs 55.48 lakh to different accounts. Later, when he tried to withdraw the invested amount, the fraudster pressured him to deposit another Rs 25 lakh. It was then that the victim realised he had been scammed.
Regarding both cases, Cyber ASP Kush Mishra stated that based on the complaints filed by the victims, a case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station. The bank accounts into which the victims transferred their monies are also being investigated.
