Dehradun Retirees Succumb To Cyber Crime, Lose Rs 1.2 Crore In Total

Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters have swindled two senior citizens in Dehradun, both former employees of different government departments, out of Rs 1.2 crore, by luring them with the promise of lucrative investment opportunities and trapping them using "digital arrest".

Both elderly victims lost their life savings after falling for the fraudsters' schemes. Both cases have been registered at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station in both instances, and the police have launched an investigation.

Mangal Singh Rawat, a resident of Ajabpur Kala and a retired employee of the Water Corporation, filed a complaint at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station, stating that he received a phone call on November 21, 2025. The caller, claiming to be a Delhi Police officer, informed him that a fraud case had been registered against him. The caller then provided another number, claiming it belonged to Delhi Police, and warned that his Aadhaar and PAN cards would be changed if he didn't obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

When the victim called the given number, the person on the other end identified himself as a CBI officer from Delhi. He claimed that money laundering was being carried out in Mangal Singh's name through a bank account on Barakhamba Road, and that one person had already been arrested. The cyber fraudsters remained in constant contact, and on December 10, they informed the victim that he had been placed under "digital arrest."

Fearing arrest, the victim transferred Rs 64.65 lakh to various accounts under duress from the fraudsters. It was only after he informed his family members that he realised that he had been scammed.